Wuthering Waves Ragunna Weather Forecast event guide

The Wuthering Waves Ragunna Weather Forecast event has officially kicked off in version 2.2, offering players the opportunity to earn some Astrites. All they have to do is gather Surveillance Datasets on Waveworn Phenomena in Ragunna within the time limit. They must use Illusive Sprint, Flight, and whatever means possible to score the highest points.

Ad

This article further discusses the participation requirements, rewards, and essentials to complete the Ragunna Weather Forecast event in Wuthering Waves.

Wuthering Waves Ragunna Weather Forecast event duration and requirements

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The Ragunna Weather Forecast event in Wuthering Waves is available from April 10 to 24, 2025. You can initiate it only after reaching Union Level 14 and completing the "Through the Sea Thou Break" prologue from Chapter II. Assuming you are eligible, talk to KU-Ryan, the Black Shores robot, at the Sea of Flames area to access the challenges.

How to complete the Ragunna Weather Forecast event in Wuthering Waves

Collect Surveillance Datasets to earn points (Image via Kuro Games)

After interacting with KU-Ryan, you will learn about the Waveworn Phenomena in Ragunna. Your role will be to gather the Surveillance Datasets across every stage of the challenge.

Ad

The challenges will be unlocked on subsequent days across different locations, meaning you will not be able to snag all the rewards right away. You can find them on the map by clicking on the Detection Point within the event screen. The trial will begin after interacting with KU-Ryan at the designated spots.

Also read: WuWa leak hints at first anniversary rewards

Collect all the Surveillance Datasets that appear in the area while also trying to reach the end of the route within the time limit. Make sure to use Illusive Sprint, Flight, and various modules to traverse the course quickly. Also, remember that passing through the Wind Ring will fetch you additional points.

Ad

Rewards will be offered based on the Data Points you collect by the end or before the time runs out. You can claim them from the event screen. Any unclaimed goodies will be automatically sent to your inbox within 30 days after the event ends.

Here are the rewards players can obtain from the Ragunna Weather Forecast event:

400x Astrite

Advanced Enclosure Tank

Forgery Advanced Supply

Advanced Sealed Tube

Advanced Resonance Potion

Check out our other Wuthering Waves articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Paul Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.



From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."



Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.



Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.