YouTube bans controversial Minecraft YouTuber LionMaker

After months of turning a deaf ear to the pleas of an incensed audience, YouTube has finally taken a step in the right direction by banning YouTuber Lionmaker, who has been found guilty of grooming underage fans.
Marcos Wilton, aka Lionmaker, is a notable Minecraft YouTuber who had amassed a steady following throughout his career; that was until sinister allegations against him began to surface.
According to a BuzzFeed report, his inappropriate actions stem back to 2015, when he admitted to being in a sexual relationship with an underage girl and was simultaneously accused by two minors of harassment.
Despite being labeled a 'pedophile' and a threat to minors, Lionmaker's channel continued to exist on YouTube, at least until recently, when it was revealed that his YouTube channel has now been terminated:
This move comes at a time when the online community has been hot on the heels of YouTube, who have, of late, been called out for failing to take action against proven offenders.
Alongside this, YouTube also made a significant decision to ban animal abuser Peluchin Entertainment, in what marked a victorious day for the aggrieved online community..
Lionmaker is officially terminated
Lionmaker has a problematic history of being a convicted child predator. He has also been found guilty of leaking nude pictures in the past, which led to a further probed by both the UK and Belgian police forces.
He eventually served time in jail for his predatory instincts and returned only last year to streaming. However, the community did not let his offenses slip past as they continued to mount a campaign against him.
Lionmaker even released a video of himself on Instagram, where he addressed his recent YouTube ban, which he called 'inevitable':
Now, after months of making complaints to YouTube, the online community heaved a sigh of relief and reacted to the news of Lionmaker getting banned.
Check out some of the reactions online:
Some were even quick to call for YouTube to ban controversial duo Mini Ladd and Onision next.
While the former has been accused of sending inappropriate pictures, and exploitation of teenagers, Onision has been labelled a 'predator ' by the community:
With this recent dual ban of Lionmaker and Peluchin Entertainment, YouTube finally seems to be listening to the pleas of the community by making an effort to weed out such kind of nefarious elements from its platform.Published 30 Sep 2020, 17:18 IST