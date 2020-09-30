YouTube bans controversial Minecraft YouTuber LionMaker

After months of turning a deaf ear to the pleas of an incensed audience, YouTube has finally taken a step in the right direction by banning YouTuber Lionmaker, who has been found guilty of grooming underage fans.

Marcos Wilton, aka Lionmaker, is a notable Minecraft YouTuber who had amassed a steady following throughout his career; that was until sinister allegations against him began to surface.

According to a BuzzFeed report, his inappropriate actions stem back to 2015, when he admitted to being in a sexual relationship with an underage girl and was simultaneously accused by two minors of harassment.

Despite being labeled a 'pedophile' and a threat to minors, Lionmaker's channel continued to exist on YouTube, at least until recently, when it was revealed that his YouTube channel has now been terminated:

Finally @TeamYouTube has banned known PEDO Lionmaker!!!



The Minecraft YouTuber who was arrested & found guilty ofsexual interactions with his minor fans. pic.twitter.com/XEK8JQgeM8 — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) September 29, 2020

This move comes at a time when the online community has been hot on the heels of YouTube, who have, of late, been called out for failing to take action against proven offenders.

Alongside this, YouTube also made a significant decision to ban animal abuser Peluchin Entertainment, in what marked a victorious day for the aggrieved online community..

Lionmaker is officially terminated

Lionmaker has a problematic history of being a convicted child predator. He has also been found guilty of leaking nude pictures in the past, which led to a further probed by both the UK and Belgian police forces.

He eventually served time in jail for his predatory instincts and returned only last year to streaming. However, the community did not let his offenses slip past as they continued to mount a campaign against him.

Lionmaker even released a video of himself on Instagram, where he addressed his recent YouTube ban, which he called 'inevitable':

Now, after months of making complaints to YouTube, the online community heaved a sigh of relief and reacted to the news of Lionmaker getting banned.

Check out some of the reactions online:

So Lionmaker got banned finally. Good.



Last thing we need is more pedophiles running around on YT than there already are. — ChefSaber (@chefsaber24) September 30, 2020

Lionmaker has been removed from the YouTube Platform.



This is one predator removed now let's get Dahvie Vanity and the rest of these terrible people gone! pic.twitter.com/0GQnXVSpvu — Repzilla (@zillarage) September 29, 2020

HELL YES,I JUST WOKE UP TO THE NEWS THAT LIONMAKER AND PELUCHIN ENTERTAINMENT IS GONE!!!!! BIG WIN. — 🇿🇦BRUB🇱🇸 (@TUMYBOI_M8) September 30, 2020

That’s crazy bec a convicted ped*phile named LionMaker who used his platform to prey on children was also terminated today. Look at youtube doing something right for once — 🌸 𝑉𝑒𝑒𝑛𝑢𝑠 𝐷. 🌸 (@VeeArtOfficial) September 30, 2020

Some were even quick to call for YouTube to ban controversial duo Mini Ladd and Onision next.

While the former has been accused of sending inappropriate pictures, and exploitation of teenagers, Onision has been labelled a 'predator ' by the community:

Now all they need to do is to ban miniladd — Aidas Suopys (@BigDaddyEscanor) September 29, 2020

Lol Lionmaker has finally been banned from YouTube



Please ban Mini Ladd next @TeamYouTube https://t.co/clT2BDbYRK — Verlis 🎃 (@verlisifyYT) September 29, 2020

YouTube terminated Lionmaker who is a pedophile.

Big ups to YouTube actually holy shit.



Lookin at Onision, terminate him next for being a sexual predator & serial abuser. pic.twitter.com/JURE28y5pp — Greg Bundy Psycho Brat. (@BigMoneyOnision) September 29, 2020

With this recent dual ban of Lionmaker and Peluchin Entertainment, YouTube finally seems to be listening to the pleas of the community by making an effort to weed out such kind of nefarious elements from its platform.