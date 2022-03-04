How to build and use Pegasus' Toon Kingdom deck in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

For the unprepared, Pegasus’ Toon Kingdom deck can take Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel players completely off guard. The deck can ignore defenses and completely batter players, as well as lock the other player into position, unable to stop it.

It’s a deck that completely nullifies decks that rely on just one powerful monster as well. It isn’t the strongest deck in the game, but it’s fun and satisfying.

The Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel deck for the anime fans

Toons thankfully only really need one major Secret Pack (Image via Konami)

This is right out of the anime, and that’s perfectly fine. Pegasus’ Toon World deck is one of the very first constructed decks for the physical card game, but this version has a lot more useful tools in its kit.

Using the Spell Card Toon Kingdom makes the Toon monsters able to attack their opponents directly, making it easier to defeat them. This deck also makes the Toon monsters just about indestructible.

It does rely on Toon World and Toon Kingdom, so they are very important to the deck. Players seeking the Toon Kingdom deck, pop the Toontastic Secret Pack and regular Master Packs.

Toon World, Toon Kingdom, getting them

Toon World is okay, but Toon Kingdom is where it's at for this deck (Image via Konami)

Toon Kingdom is the card that really makes this deck move and needs to be played turn 1 if possible. Barring that, Toon World is the backup. Toon World just gets put into play and requires 1,000 Life Points to do that.

Toon Kingdom is a Field Spell that banishes 3 cards off the top of the player’s deck when activated. It also acts like Toon World in play. It gets so much better, though. Opponents cannot kill the player’s Toon monsters with card effects.

If a Toon monster that players control dies, they can instead banish a number of cards off the top of their deck equal to the monsters that would die. This, in essence, makes the Toon monsters invincible. Players just have to keep Toon World/Kingdom in play or they will lose all their toon monsters in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel.

Finding Toon World/Kingdom in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

An incredibly useful card, Toon Table of Contents finds one Toon card (Image via Konami)

However, Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel players may not always get the cards they need to get started. It’s a very bad thing for this deck, but there are a few cards that will help out. Players may want to start with Toon Kingdom or, barring that, Toon World.

If that doesn’t work out, there are a few spells to find them. Toon Table of Contents, Toon Bookmark, and Terraforming can retrieve the desired card from the deck, and then it can be easily cast. That solves the problem quickly enough.

The power of Toon Monsters is serious

Toon monsters need Toon World/Kingdom in play to exist, but if they are in play, they can attack directly. Most of these monsters cannot attack the turn they come into play, and so it’s a trade-off.

If the Toon player doesn’t go first, they can Special Summon Toon Cyber Dragon into play, provided they don't have any other monsters out. Using The Black Stone of Legend, Red-Eyes Toon Dragon and Blue-Eyes Toon Dragon can hit play, so they can also drop early.

The Dark Magician has incredible value, pulling one of our much-needed traps from the deck (Image via Konami)

If Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel players can have Red-Eyes Toon Dragon or Toon Dark Magician in play, they can Special Summon a Toon monster from hand, ignoring any conditions. The best cards to play here are Toon Black Luster Soldier or Toon Dark Magician Girl. These are the two that ignore the attack restriction.

Toon Black Luster Soldier can also banish a card once per turn, which is an insane amount of value. If a player starts with/acquires Toon Table of Contents and The Black Stone of Legend, it can get two Toons into play quickly.

Using the Toon Table of Contents, the player fetches a Toon Dark Magician, Toon Dark Magician Girl, or Toon Black Luster Soldier, and then summon the Black Stone of Legend. They can Tribute it to play Red-Eyes Toon Dragon and use its power to Special Summon one of the above monsters. Each of the monsters has an advantage, so play wisely.

Defensive Measures, in brief, thanks to Toon Black Magician

Toon Briefcase can put a stop to a monster as it comes into play, and is worth running (Image via Konami)

Toon Black Magician lets Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel players find a Toon spell or trap, and there are two the player needs to consider. Toon Briefcase is to shuffle a just-summoned monster back into an opponent’s deck. This is an excellent way to stop a combo that did a ton of chain summoning for just one powerful monster.

Toon Terror can counter a spell, trap, or monster effect and also banishes the card at the same time. This isn’t a trap-filled deck, but it has just enough to deal with a few problems that come the deck's way.

Restricting Boss Monsters and sealing up games

This Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel deck also runs a pair of very serious Boss Monsters that are familiar to anime fans. Thousand-Eyes Restrict and Millenium-Eyes Restrict can help halt what other players can do and then finish the game.

The "Restrict" monsters can easily come into play and spell disaster for the other player (Image via Konami)

Thousand-Eyes Restrict will definitely feel familiar. It stops monsters from changing positions on the field, and once a turn, the player can absorb an opponent’s monster into the Thousand-Eyes Restrict. It gains that monster's Attack/Defense, and if Thousand-Eyes Restrict is destroyed, players can destroy one of those monsters instead.

Millennium-Eyes Restrict stops monsters that a player has multiple copies of, as well as powerful monster effects. It can target an Effect Monster in either the graveyard or in play, and monsters with that name cannot attack or use their field effects.

How to get either of these quickly is simple enough in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel. Use Instant Fusion or fuse them with Relinquished Anima via a spare The Black Stone of Legend. Winning the game at this point is elementary. Attack directly with a flood of Toon Monsters, and that’s it!

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel decklist for Toon Kingdom

The Black Stone of Legend x3

Toon Mermaid x3

Toon Harpie Lady x3

Toon Cyber Dragon x2

Toon Summoned Skull x1

Toon Dark Magician Girl x1

Red-Eyes Toon Dragon x2

Toon Dark Magician x1

Blue-Eyes Toon Dragon x1

Toon Ancient Gear Golem x1

Toon Black Luster Soldier x2

Mimicat x1

Toon Table of Contents x3

Terraforming x1

Instant Fusion x1

Toon Rollback x1

Shadow Toon x1

Toon Bookmark x3

Comic Hand x1

Toon Kingdom x3

Toon World x3

Toon Page-Flip x3

Toon Briefcase x2

Toon Terror x2

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Extra Deck

Thousand-Eyes Restrict x1

Millenium-Eyes Restrict x1

Number 82: Heartlandraco x1

Number 52: Diamond Crab King x1

Relinquished Anima x1

Final thoughts

The Arrival Eva @Ignister @Eva_Lees_



Toons best deck.



#Yugioh #MasterDuel Just won a game against Dragonmaid where I got Duster'd, lost 3 traps but saved my Toon Kingdom with Bookmark, and the only monster I summoned all game was Toon Ancient Gear Golem.Toons best deck. Just won a game against Dragonmaid where I got Duster'd, lost 3 traps but saved my Toon Kingdom with Bookmark, and the only monster I summoned all game was Toon Ancient Gear Golem.Toons best deck.#Yugioh #MasterDuel https://t.co/LRfdA8ZFgx

Another benefit to this deck is that it does not use a ton of Ultra Rares, favoring Rare and Super Rare cards. It feels like an all-or-nothing deck because it very much requires one of two cards to get going at all. Toon cards can’t be in play without Toon Kingdom or Toon World, so it’s very important to have one of them on turn one or as close to it as possible.

While this is not a high-tier Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel deck at all, it can genuinely take people off guard and could be a fun meta-buster in the right hands.

