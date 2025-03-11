Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 maintenance date, time, and countdown

The Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 update will be released on March 12, 2025, according to the press release, and it will feature new characters, events, and more. The global launch calls for a mandatory maintenance break of roughly five hours, which is when players will be locked out of the game. For the inconvenience, HoYoverse will offer compensation to every Proxy who has reached Inter-Knot Lv. 4 before the update.

This article presents the ZZZ 1.6 maintenance schedule and also discusses the server downtime duration across major regions.

Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 maintenance schedule and countdown

The maintenance for the Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 update will commence on March 12, 2025, at 6 am (UTC+8). HoYoverse will shut down the servers for roughly five hours to implement bug fixes while preparing the servers for the fresh patch. If things go according to plan, version 1.6 should go live on the same day at 11 am (UTC+8).

Here’s a countdown to help players track the time remaining until the ZZZ 1.6 maintenance:

Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 maintenance duration for all regions

Consider preloading Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 patch files before the server downtime to quickly access the fresh content. Here’s the maintenance duration across major regions:

America (March 11, 2025)

Pacific Daylight Time : 3 PM to 8 PM

: 3 PM to 8 PM Mountain Daylight Time : 4 PM to 9 PM

: 4 PM to 9 PM Central Daylight Time : 5 PM to 10 PM

: 5 PM to 10 PM Eastern Daylight Time: 6 PM to 11 PM

Europe (March 11-12, 2025)

Western European Time (WET): 10 pm to 3 am

(WET): 10 pm to 3 am Central European Time (CET): 11 pm to 4 am

(CET): 11 pm to 4 am Eastern European Time (EET): 12 am to 5 am

Asia (March 12, 2025)

India Standard Time (IST): 3:30 am to 8:30 am

(IST): 3:30 am to 8:30 am China Standard Time (CST): 6 am to 11 am

(CST): 6 am to 11 am Japanese Standard Time (JST): 7 am to 12 pm

(JST): 7 am to 12 pm Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 6 am to 11 am

(PHT): 6 am to 11 am Korea Standard Time (KST): 7 am to 12 pm

Make sure to claim the ZZZ 1.6 compensation once the update goes live. HoYoverse will reward 600x Polychrome for the inconveniences caused due to the downtime. The currency will be dispatched via the in-game mailbox.

