2022 F1 Dutch GP: Driver Ratings

The 2022 F1 Dutch GP saw Max Verstappen stun everyone with his performance levels all weekend to the delight of the fans in the grandstands. Over the weekend, we have seen some fantastic performances from quite a few drivers up and down the grid. At the same time, for others, it was not the most memorable weekend by any means. So how did they all perform during the 2022 F1 Dutch GP weekend? Let's find out in our driver ratings!

2022 F1 Dutch GP: Rating the drivers!

Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton (Started: 4th, Finished: 4th)

Rating:8

It was vintage Lewis Hamilton that we saw at the 2022 F1 Dutch GP. The Mercedes driver had a measured drive once again. Ultimately in the end, if it wasn't for the safety car kerfuffle, a podium was there for the taking.

Hamilton dinked an added point because, as a seven-time world champion, he should have been more aware in the end. As soon as George Russell went into the pits, Hamilton should have followed him in on the very next lap because the prospects of a win were gone.

To add to that, it was one of the worst safety car restarts of Hamilton's career. How easily Verstappen steamed past him was almost embarrassing to watch.

George Russell (Started: 6th, Finished: 2nd)

Rating: 9

George Russell is going to get a few hate mails from Lewis Hamilton fans after the 2022 F1 Dutch GP. The driver made what was a perfect decision for him and that ultimately helped him secure P2 in the race.

Was that the best decision for the team or his teammate? Maybe not as Hamilton suffered big time. For Russell, however, this was a nice way to establish himself in the team even more.

Red Bull

Max Verstappen (Started: 1st, Finished: 1st)

Rating: 10

Max Verstappen made a very tough 2022 F1 Dutch GP weekend look easy! The Red Bull driver did not hold as much of an advantage over the field as he had in Belgium. It was less than a tenth in qualifying against Ferrari, however, and was very close to Mercedes in the race.

Max Verstappen @Max33Verstappen



We had good pace in general, but still had to push hard for it and make the right calls. Good teamwork made the day What a day!!!We had good pace in general, but still had to push hard for it and make the right calls. Good teamwork made the day @redbullracing What a day!!!We had good pace in general, but still had to push hard for it and make the right calls. Good teamwork made the day @redbullracing 👊 https://t.co/jXJgth6qwU

Having said that, it would be foolish to think Verstappen was not the favorite to win the 2022 F1 Dutch GP at any stage of the race. That's four in a row now for the reigning world champion, as he keeps the juggernaut going.

Sergio Perez (Started: 5th, Finished: 5th)

Rating: 7

Helmut Marko in particular is not too happy with the way Sergio Perez has been driving lately, especially after the 2022 F1 Dutch GP, as Perez had another disappointing race.

The Mexican is finding it hard to make the pointy Red Bull work and the gulf between him and Max Verstappen is starting to look bad now.

Ferrari

Charles Leclerc (Started: 2nd, Finished: 3rd)

Rating: 8.5

Charles Leclerc would have been ruing the lost pole position on Saturday but on Sunday a P3 was the maximum that he could have achieved. Consistently quicker than his teammate, Leclerc suffered from a lack of car performance as Ferrari had no answer for Max Verstappen in the Red Bull.

After multiple races with one thing going wrong after the other, Leclerc should be happy with a return to the podium.

Carlos Sainz (Started: 3rd, Finished: 8th)

Rating: 7

Carlos Sainz is the slower Ferrari driver. This has often been the norm this season and even last season to an extent. The Spaniard redeemed himself in qualifying where he was less than a tenth slower than the pole lap.

What was, however, not so flattering was the apparent gulf between Sainz and Charles Leclerc in the race. The Spaniard was sometimes close to half a second slower than his teammate in the clear air, which was hard to explain. He will now be hoping to close this gap at the next race in Monza.

McLaren

Lando Norris (Started: 7th, Finished: 7th)

Rating: 8

Lando Norris is dragging the best of results out of that McLaren and the 2022 F1 Dutch GP was no different. The Briton did lose a place to Fernando Alonso in the pitstops but if we look at the weekend in its entirety, it's hard to argue that Norris could have done anything more.

Daniel Ricciardo (Started: 18th, Finished: 17th)

Rating: 5

McLaren @McLarenF1



#DutchGP Points on the board today before we go again in Monza. Rest - pizza - race. That’s the plan. @LandoNorris @DanielRicciardo Points on the board today before we go again in Monza. Rest - pizza - race. That’s the plan. 🍕😉 @LandoNorris @DanielRicciardo #DutchGP 🇳🇱 https://t.co/GpIDX7Fk5Y

Daniel Ricciardo's career hit a new low as the Australian started the race in P18 and could only finish P17 in the end. After further revelations that McLaren went behind the Australian's back to sign Oscar Piastri, one has to wonder how motivated Ricciardo is to perform for the team.

Alpine

Fernando Alonso (Started: 13th, Finished: 6th)

Rating: 8.5

Fernando Alonso is a gift given to all F1 fans at the moment and one thing that cannot be denied is how good he is drying. After messing up qualifying, he was on the back foot at the start of the race.

The early stop turned things around as the strategy worked in Alonso's favor and completely against his teammate. In the end, he kept Norris behind in a masterful way to secure another strong points finish for the team.

Esteban Ocon (Started: 12th, Finished: 9th)

Rating: 8

If Alpine's strategy had worked out differently, Esteban Ocon could have finished in his teammate's position. The Alpine driver was P9 after the first lap of the race while his teammate was in P13. From that point on, the 2022 F1 Dutch GP unraveled for the Frenchman as his strategy, where he was forced to stay out on worn tires, helped Alonso to leapfrog him.

After that point, Ocon once again received a poor strategic call that left him behind the duo of Norris and Alonso. The French driver might be a bit disappointed with the outcome of the last two races.

AlphaTauri

Pierre Gasly (Started: 11th, Finished: 11th)

Rating: 6

It was not one of the best races for Pierre Gasly. The French driver was slower than his teammate in qualifying and the race. In the end, a P11 finish is a true reflection of where he stood on the field at the 2022 F1 Dutch GP.

Yuki Tsunoda (Started: 9th, Finished: DNF)

Rating: 7

In hindsight, it was a strong weekend for Yuki Tsunoda at the 2022 F1 Dutch GP. The driver was quicker than his teammate, and if not for the car issue, a points finish was possible.

Aston Martin

Sebastian Vettel (Started: 19th, Finished: 14th)

Rating: 5

The 2022 F1 Dutch GP felt like a Sebastian Vettel retirement run. He messed up his qualifying lap and then tried to have some fun in the race with Mick Schumacher. It's not the best version of him by any means, but it seems like the German is out there having fun in the last few races of his career.

Lance Stroll (Started: 10th, Finished: 10th)

Rating: 7

Lance Stroll scored a point for the team on a weekend where he had the Aston Martin hooked up perfectly. The Q3 appearance was impressive from the Canadian but on the surface, the 2022 F1 Dutch GP should have yielded a lot more points.

Alfa Romeo

Valtteri Bottas (Started: 16th, Finished: DNF)

Rating: 6

Another race, another DNF for Valtteri Bottas. The Finnish driver was just going through the motions this weekend as Alfa Romeo has more or less lost any sense of competitiveness on the track. It did not look good, however, that Bottas was not even the fastest Alfa Romeo driver at the F1 Dutch GP this weekend.

Guanyu Zhou (Started: 14th, Finished: 16th)

Rating: 6.5

Not much to write home about for Guanyu Zhou either. The Chinese driver did whatever he could in a car that could no longer compete with the midfield. In what was his only consolation, he was the fastest Alfa Romeo at the F1 Dutch GP this weekend.

Haas F1

Kevin Magnussen (Started: 17th, Finished: 15th)

Rating: 6

It defeats logic when Guenther Steiner says that Haas wants to see more from Mick Schumacher but Kevin Magnussen gets a seat on the team for next season. Ever since the 2022 F1 British GP, Magnussen has been on the back foot and has been the inferior Haas driver.

This weekend was no different as the Dane played catchup with his teammate at the F1 Dutch GP.

Mick Schumacher (Started: 8th, Finished: 13th)

Rating: 8

This was a points finish that was cruelly taken away from Mick Schumacher by a horrible pitstop by the team. The German was driving in the points-paying position in his first stint after a spectacular qualifying on Friday. The 10-second pitstop destroyed everything as Schumacher was then forced to fight through the field and could only climb up to P13. A strong weekend that is not truly reflected in the German's result.

Williams

Alex Albon (Started: 15th, Finished: 12th)

Rating: 6.5

Another race, another weekend where Alex Albon drove the wheels off the Williams. He did the best he could during the 2022 F1 Dutch GP weekend but you can only do so much in that car. It also hurts Albon that he has Nicholas Latifi as his teammate because of which one can never truly benchmark his performances.

Nicholas Latifi (Started: 20th, Finished: 18th)

Rating: 4

It's sad viewing when one looks at what Nicholas Latifi is doing in that Williams when you compare it to his teammate. The 2022 F1 Dutch GP was another example of why Williams needs a better driver in the second cockpit.

What's your favorite race of the 2022 season so far? Tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anurag C