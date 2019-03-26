×
Mick Schumacher, Michael's son, to test Ferrari F1 car

Associated Press
NEWS
News
24   //    26 Mar 2019, 16:24 IST
AP Image

MARANELLO, Italy (AP) — Mick Schumacher will move closer to emulating his father when he drives a Ferrari Formula One car in an official test next week.

Ferrari says the 20-year-old Schumacher will drive on April 2 in Bahrain.

The German, who is racing in Formula Two this year with the Prema team and is a Ferrari Driver Academy member, will drive on both days of the testing session. On April 3, he will be at the wheel of an Alfa Romeo on the Sakhir circuit.

Schumacher's father Michael won seven F1 titles, five of those with Ferrari from 2000-04. Michael Schumacher holds the record for race wins with 91 and is second for pole positions behind Lewis Hamilton.

The tests will come after Mick Schumacher's F2 debut this weekend.

Mick Schumacher says "I am consciously putting all thoughts of the test to one side, because I am also very much looking forward to competing in my first F2 race and would like to focus 100 percent on the weekend to come."

