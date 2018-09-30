Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

F1 Russian Grand Prix 2018: Lewis Hamilton clinches win, extends lead in title race

PTI
NEWS
News
122   //    30 Sep 2018, 21:10 IST

F1 Grand Prix of Russia
Lewis Hamilton celebrates his win

Sochi, Sept 30 (AFP) Lewis Hamilton increased his lead in this year's drivers' world championship to 50 points when he claimed an accomplished victory, aided by Mercedes team tactics, in Sunday's Russian Grand Prix.

The defending four-time champion, who started second on the grid, was helped again by Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas, who allowed him to overtake and then defended him from attack by title rival Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari, as he battled to finish second.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who sat next to former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone after a late arrival at the Sochi Autodrom, saw the Briton make the most of Mercedes' strategy and a thrilling passing move on Vettel in what was an intriguing contest.

Bottas had started on pole and was unhappy at being asked to obey team orders that deprived him of a possible victory as he came home 2.5 seconds behind Hamilton, who looked sheepish about it all after the race.

Vettel finished third in the race and the German saw Hamilton extend his lead over him in the standings.

It was Hamilton's third win in Russia, his fifth in six races and the 70th of his career, confirming he has the momentum to clinch a fifth title triumph with five races remaining.

Kimi Raikkonen finished fourth for Ferrari ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen who marked his 21st birthday with a rousing drive, including a spell as race leader, from 19th on the grid.

Renault-bound Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo and Ferrari-bound Charles Leclerc of Sauber filled the next placings.

Kevin Magnussen finished eighth for Haas ahead of job-hunting Frenchman Esteban Ocon and his Force India teammate Sergio Perez. Mercedes team chief Toto Wolff left the luckless Bottas with no choice, but he tried to comfort the Finn afterwards.

"Valtteri, this is Toto - a difficult day for you, difficult for us - let's get together and discuss it later," Wolff said

Topics you might be interested in:
Russian GP Mercedes F1 AMG Lewis Hamilton Valtteri Bottas
PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
F1 Russian Grand Prix: 5 Talking points from qualifying
RELATED STORY
Hamilton benefits from team orders to win Russian Grand Prix
RELATED STORY
F1 Russian Grand Prix: 5 Predictions for Qualifying
RELATED STORY
F1: 5 talking points from the 2018 Russian Grand Prix
RELATED STORY
5 Race Predictions for Sochi, the 2018 Russian Grand Prix
RELATED STORY
F1 Russian Grand Prix 2018 - Telecast details, Time,...
RELATED STORY
F1: Vettel more aggressive than Hamilton with Russian GP...
RELATED STORY
F1 Russian GP: Mercedes taking no comfort in points...
RELATED STORY
F1 2018: Predicted winner for each of the final 6 races...
RELATED STORY
F1: Twitter reacts as Bottas moves aside to let Hamilton...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us