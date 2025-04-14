CHE vs LSG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Indian Premier League 2025, Match 30

The 30th match of the Indian Premier League 2025 will see the Chennai Super Kings (CHE) lock horns with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Monday, April 14. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the CHE vs LSG Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Ad

The Chennai Super Kings have won one out of six matches so far in IPL 2025. They lost their last match to the Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets. The Lucknow Super Giants, on the other hand, have won four matches and lost two in this year's cash-rich league. They won their last match against the Gujarat Titans by a margin of six wickets.

These two teams have met each other five times in the past. The Super Kings have won only one match, while Lucknow have come out on top on three occasions. One match ended in a no result.

Ad

Trending

CHE vs LSG Match Details

The 30th match of the Indian Premier League 2025 will be played on April 14 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The game will begin at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CHE vs LSG, 30th Match

Date and Time: 14 April 2025, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Ad

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow is neutral, with good opportunities with bat and ball. The team winning the toss should look to chase, as dew is expected to settle in the second innings. The last match played at this venue was between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Gujarat Titans, where a total of 386 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets.

Ad

CHE vs LSG Form Guide

CHE - Won 1 of their last 6 matches

LSG - Won 4 of their last 6 matches

CHE vs LSG Probable Playing XI

CHE Playing XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad is injured and is ruled out of IPL 2025.

Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Vijay Shankar, Matheesha Pathirana, Ravindra Jadeja, Devon Conway, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Chaudhary, Khaleel Ahmed, and Shivam Dube (impact).

Ad

LSG Playing XI

No injury updates

Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (wk & c), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, and Prince Yadav (impact).

CHE vs LSG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Nicholas Pooran

Nicholas Pooran is the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. He has smashed 349 runs in the last six matches. Devon Conway is another good wicketkeeper option for today's match.

Ad

Batters

Mitchell Marsh

Mitchell Marsh and Rachin Ravindra are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. Mitchell Marsh is in exceptional form, having scored 265 runs in five matches. Shivam Dube is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

Aiden Markram

Aiden Markram and Ravindra Jadeja are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Markram will open the innings for his team and is in great form. He has amassed 202 runs in the last six matches. Ravichandran Ashwin is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Ad

Bowlers

Noor Ahmad

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Shardul Thakur and Noor Ahmad. Both of them can pick up a lot of wickets at this venue. Noor has taken 12 wickets in the last six matches. Khaleel Ahmed is another good bowler for today's match.

CHE vs LSG match captain and vice-captain choices

Nicholas Pooran

Nicholas Pooran is one of the most crucial picks from the Lucknow Super Giants, as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the top order and can, once again, smash a lot of runs. He has smashed 349 runs in the last six matches.

Ad

Mitchell Marsh

Mitchell Marsh is another crucial pick from the Lucknow SuperGiants squad. He is in excellent form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will open the innings for his team. He has smashed 265 runs in the last five matches.

5 Must-Picks for CHE vs LSG, 30th Match

Nicholas Pooran

Mitchell Marsh

Aiden Markram

Shivam Dube

Devon Conway

Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow SuperGiants Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making top-order batters and all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Ad

Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow SuperGiants Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeepers: D Conway, N Pooran

Ad

Batters: R Ravindra, S Dube, M Marsh

All-rounders: A Markram, R Jadeja

Bowlers: S Thakur, R Bishnoi, N Ahmad, K Ahmed

Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow SuperGiants Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeepers: D Conway, N Pooran, R Pant

Ad

Batters: S Dube, M Marsh

All-rounders: A Markram, R Jadeja

Bowlers: S Thakur, R Bishnoi, N Ahmad, D Singh

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Mahajan Ishaan Mahajan is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda, drawing inspiration from his childhood love for the sport. With an eye for detail, Ishaan serves as a keen fact-checker, providing valuable insights and perspectives on articles. Additionally, Ishaan excels in tracking and publishing trends, enriching the sports journalism experience.



In his spare time, the Amritsar lad enjoys creating fantasy cricket teams and playing mobile games such as Clash of Clans. Know More