DC vs GT Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL match – May 18, 2025

The Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Gujarat Titans (GT) face off in the 60th match of IPL 2025 on Sunday, May 18, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The two sides played out a high-scoring thriller in the reverse fixture at Ahmedabad, with Jos Buttler's 97* helping the Titans get over the line.

While both sides remain in contention to qualify for the playoffs, the visitors are definitely ahead in the race, with a win tonight enough to confirm them as the second team to qualify for the playoffs.

DC are winless in three outings, and would consider themselves very lucky that the match against PBKS was rescheduled to a later date after their poor start with the ball. They need to get their act together in their final three matches and deliver on the immense promise they showed in the first half of the season.

In what should be a cracking contest, let's look at the top three Dream11 captaincy picks.

#3 Axar Patel (ALL) (DC)

Can Axar help DC break their poor run of form?

DC skipper Axar Patel will look to lead his side out of the rut they find themselves in after making an excellent start to the season. The all-rounder is in one of the best phases of form in his career, especially as a batter, which has translated into some confident knocks from him this season.

Axar is also slowly coming into his own as a bowler, and his battle with the GT top order is definitely one to keep an eye on. Axar is an excellent player of spin, and with KL Rahul likely to move to the top of the order, it'll be up to him to hold the middle-order together, leading him to potentially bat more responsibly.

With a high points ceiling, Axar Patel is a good Dream11 captaincy option for this fixture.

#2 Jos Buttler (WK) (GT)

Jos Buttler has been one of the best batters in IPL 2025 and has been the glue that has held this GT batting lineup together. The England keeper-batter had a huge responsibility on his shoulders after being signed by GT for a whopping ₹15.75 Crores, but he has excelled as a No.3 batter for them, scoring 500 runs at an average of 71.43 and a strike rate of 163.93.

Buttler enjoyed batting against DC in the reverse fixture and guided his team home with a terrific 97-run knock. He also has a pretty good record in Delhi, having scored 281 runs in six innings at the venue, averaging 46.8 at a strike rate of 172.4.

His blistering ball-striking abilities, ably supported by some handy points behind the stumps, make Buttler one of the best Dream11 captaincy picks for this match.

#1 Shubman Gill (BAT) (GT)

A thoughtless run-out saw GT skipper Shubman Gill throw away his wicket in the reverse fixture, but he's well set for a big Dream11 points haul in this match. Gill has regained his form in the league in a big way, recording three half-centuries and one 40+ score in his last four innings.

The classy batter is yet to be dismissed even once by Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, and T Natarajan, DC's most lethal weapons with the ball in this match. If he manages to get his eye in, the elusive hundred that Gill has been chasing all season is a genuine possibility at a ground that's likely to aid stroke-making.

He's definitely one of the best Dream11 captaincy options for this match.

