DC vs LSG Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you can pick for today’s IPL match – March 24, 2025

The Delhi Capitals (DC) square off with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the fourth match of IPL 2025 on Monday, March 24, at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Vishakapatnam. It's the first of two home matches that DC will play at this venue.

LSG find themselves in the middle of an injury crisis and will be relying on their skipper Rishabh Pant and their overseas batters to bail them out as their bowling attack has been decimated by injuries. In contrast, the Axar Patel-led DC looks like a much more balanced team and will want to stamp their authority early on in this tournament with a convincing win tonight.

Let's now look at the top three Dream11 differentials in this fixture.

#3 Ayush Badoni (BAT) (LSG)

One of the biggest finds of the previous cycle of the IPL, Ayush Badoni has been a crucial player for the Lucknow Supergiants. The 25-year-old batting all-rounder was retained by the franchise as an uncapped player, and he could play a more pivotal role in their batting lineup this time around.

Badoni was used in the role of a finisher for most of his first two seasons in the IPL. However, last season, he started to bat higher up the order and put up decent numbers - 235 runs at an average of 29.37 and a strike rate of 137.42.

On what should be a good batting surface, Badoni, with his 360-degree range of shots, should score runs and boundaries regardless of where he bats. With minimal Dream11 ownership to his name, Ayush Badoni could be an interesting differential pick.

#2 T Natarajan (BOWL) (DC)

T Natarajan (right) celebrating a wicket for SRH in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2024.

The Delhi Capitals bolstered their bowling reserves by going all-out for yorker king T Natarajan at the IPL 2025 mega auction, eventually securing his services for ₹10.75 Crores. Since his stint with SRH in IPL 2020, Natarajan has been one of the best and most consistent death bowlers in the IPL.

He finished last season as the fourth-highest wicket-taker, picking up 19 wickets in 14 matches. Natarajan is expected to be DC's designated death bowler and one of the main strike bowlers for the team. A high percentage of his wickets are either bowled or LBW - earning him extra points for each dismissal.

A genuine wicket-taker who bowls in the most wicket-taking stages of the game, it's a huge surprise to see Natarajan with Dream11 ownership levels of less than 10%. He could be a powerful differential pick for this match.

#1 Abishek Porel (WK) (DC)

Dashing wicketkeeper-batter Abishek Porel was a smart uncapped retention by the Delhi Capitals ahead of the auction. He had an excellent IPL 2024 where he batted at multiple positions but maintained a very positive strike rate throughout - scoring 327 runs at an average of 32.7 at a strike rate of close to 160.

He's set to bat at No.3 for DC this season, and given the way teams have been batting in the powerplay this season, Porel could register a sizeable haul in a matter of a couple of overs.

Against what is likely to be a second-string LSG bowling attack, he could make a big score in this game and is a strong differential option.

