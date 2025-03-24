DC vs LSG Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL match – March 24, 2025

The Delhi Capitals (DC) take on the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 4th match of IPL 2025 on Monday, March 24, at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Vishakapatnam.

Led by Axar Patel, the new-look Delhi Capitals side appears to have plenty of bases covered coming into IPL 2025. Harry Brook pulling out of the tournament might've caused some disruption to their plans, but they appear to have a solid team and will want to start strongly with a statement win.

On the other hand, former DC skipper Rishabh Pant has an uphill task facing him. This LSG team was heavily criticized by many experts and critics for their performance at the auction, and that was before their bowling attack was sidelined due to injury.

Expect a high-scoring, high-octane clash as these two teams look to start their season with a win. On that note, let's now look at the top three Dream11 captaincy picks in this match.

#3 Axar Patel (ALL) (DC)

Taking on a new responsibility as the captain of the Delhi Capitals, Axar Patel could have his best-ever season in the IPL this time around. Axar has always been underutilized as a batter in the IPL, and now that he's leading the team, we could see him walk out to bat at No. 5 or higher to provide an LHB presence in the batting order, with Abhishek Porel the only southpaw.

He's an absolute bank with the ball, and despite the presence of Rishabh Pant and Nicholas Pooran, Axar should have a solid outing with the ball. He's in great form coming into IPL 2025, and now that he's the captain, he could take up more responsibility as a player, increasing his Dream11 points ceiling in the process.

While not the most exciting option, Axar Patel is a pretty solid Dream11 captaincy pick.

Buying Faf du Plessis at base price was a smart piece of business by DC.

After DC secured Faf du Plessis's signature at the base price at the IPL 2025 Auction, many expected the Proteas opener to serve as a backup for Jake Fraser-McGurk. However, in an interesting turn of events, Faf has been named the vice-captain of the team and is set to open alongside Fraser-McGurk.

This match should be a feast for the DC batters against a severely understaffed and inexperienced LSG bowling lineup. Their pace battery, in particular, looks beleaguered, and the experience and class of Faf could see him make the most of it and register a three-digit Dream11 haul by the end of the powerplay.

He's certainly a bankable Dream11 captaincy option in this match.

#1 Rishabh Pant (WK) (LSG)

The new LSG captain Rishabh Pant will have a lot of weight on his shoulders going into this match. Bought by LSG for a record-breaking ₹27 crore at the IPL 2025 Mega Auction, Pant now has the task of leading an injury-ravaged LSG side.

However, regardless of the difficulty of his captaincy duties, this is a great fixture for Pant the batter. The southpaw is expected to bat at No. 3 or even open the batting for his team, and the more balls he faces, the better it is for Pant. He must be quite familiar with Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav's bowling, and his battle with the DC spinners could go a long way in deciding how this match goes.

Pant smashed half-centuries in both of his innings in Vizag last season, and if he gets set, a really big score could be on the cards. Add to that his point-scoring potential as a wicket-keeper, and Pant is an excellent Dream11 captaincy choice.

