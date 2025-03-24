DC vs LSG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Indian Premier League 2025, Match 4

The fourth match of the Indian Premier League 2025 will see the Delhi Capitals (DC) square off against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Monday, March 24. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the DC vs LSG Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Delhi Capitals ended the 2024 season with seven wins of their 14 matches. This time under the captaincy of Axar Patel and the likes of Mitchell Starc, KL Rahul, and Faf du Plessis, will look to reach the playoffs.

Lucknow Super Giants, on the other hand, were seventh in 2024 points table with seven wins of their 14 matches. This time under a new captain Rishabh Pant, they will look to give their fans a better result.

These two teams have played a total of five head-to-head matches. Lucknow SuperGiants have won three matches, while Delhi Capitals have won two.

DC vs LSG Match Details

The fourth match of the Indian Premier League 2025 will be played on March 24 at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. The game is set to begin at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DC vs LSG, 4th Match

Date and Time: 24 March 2025, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

Pitch Report

The pitch at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam is likely to be flat with a lot of opportunities for batters. Chasing should be preferred considering the dew factor. The last IPL match played at this venue was between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders back in 2024 where a total of 438 runs were scored at a loss of 17 wickets.

DC vs LSG Form Guide

DC - Will be playing their first match this season.

LSG - Will be playing their first match this season.

DC vs LSG Probable Playing XI

DC Playing XI

No injury updates

Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, KL Rahul (wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (c), Ashutosh Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Mitchell Starc, Mukesh Kumar, T Natarajan, and Mohit Sharma (Impact player).

LSG Playing XI

Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan and Akashdeep Singh are doubtful

Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Prince Yadav, and Shahbaz Ahmed (Impact player).

DC vs LSG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

KL Rahul

KL Rahul is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is a former player of Lucknow Super Giants and will be looking to use that experience against them. He has smashed 112 runs in nine matches at this venue. Rishabh Pant is another good wicketkeeper option for today's match.

Batters

Faf du Plessis

Jake Fraser McGurk and Faf du Plessis are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. Du Plessis was in good form in last year's IPL, and will try to continue the same form. He has smashed 238 runs in five venue matches. David Miller is another good batter for today's nail-biting match.

All-rounders

Axar Patel

Aiden Markram and Axar Patel are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. The DC captain will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 72 runs and taken two wickets in five head-to-head matches. Shahbaz Ahmed is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

Mitchell Starc

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Kuldeep Yadav and Mitchell Starc. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. Mitchell Starc has an exceptional venue record. He has scalped wickets in just two head-to-head matches. Mohit Sharma is another good bowler for today's match.

DC vs LSG match captain and vice-captain choices

Faf du Plessis

Faf du Plessis is one of the most crucial picks from Delhi Capitals as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will open the innings for his team and has exceptional records.

KL Rahul

KL Rahul is another crucial pick from the Delhi Capitals squad. He is in excellent form and can once again perform well at this venue. He is the ex-player of Lucknow Super Giants who would be eager to perform against them. He has an average venue record but can perform well against today's less experienced bowling side.

5 Must-Picks for DC vs LSG, 4th Match

KL Rahul

Faf du Plessis

Axar Patel

Rishabh Pant

Jake Fraser McGurk

Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow SuperGiants Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making top-order batters and all-rounders captain and vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow SuperGiants Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeepers: KL Rahul, N Pooran, R Pant

Batters: F du Plessis, D Miller, M Marsh, J Fraser McGurk

All-rounders: A Patel, A Markram

Bowlers: M Starc, K Yadav

Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow SuperGiants Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeepers: KL Rahul, N Pooran, R Pant

Batters: F du Plessis, D Miller, M Marsh, J Fraser McGurk, A Badoni

All-rounders: A Patel

Bowlers: M Starc, K Yadav

