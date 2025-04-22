DC vs LSG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Indian Premier League 2025, Match 40

The 40th match of the Indian Premier League 2025 will see the Delhi Capitals (DC) squaring off against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday, April 22. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the DC vs LSG Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Ad

The Delhi Capitals have won five of their seven matches. They lost their last match to the Gujarat Titans by seven wickets. The Lucknow Super Giants, on the other hand, have won five of their eight matches. They won their last match against the Rajasthan Royals by a small margin of two runs.

The two teams have played a total of six head-to-head matches. Both the teams have won three matches each.

Ad

Trending

DC vs LSG Match Details

The 40th match of the Indian Premier League 2025 will be played on April 22 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The game begins at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DC vs LSG, 40th Match

Date and Time: 22nd April, 2025, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Ad

Pitch Report

The pitch at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow is neutral, with good opportunities for bat and ball. Team winning the toss should look to chase as dew factor is expected in the second innings. The last match played at this venue was between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings, where a total of 334 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

DC vs LSG Form Guide

Ad

DC - Won 5 of their last 7 matches

LSG - Won 5 of their last 8 matches

DC vs LSG Probable Playing XI

DC Playing XI

No injury updates

Donovan Ferreira, Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Ashutosh Sharma (impact)

LSG Playing XI

No injury updates

Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (wk & c), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav (impact)

Ad

DC vs LSG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Nicholas Pooran

Nicholas Pooran is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He has smashed 368 runs in the last eight matches. KL Rahul is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

Mitchell Marsh

Mitchell Marsh and Tristan Stubbs are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Mitchell Marsh is in exceptional form. He is smashing runs in almost every match. He has smashed 299 runs in the last seven matches. Karun Nair is another good batter pick for today's match.

Ad

All-rounders

Aiden Markram

Aiden Markram and Axar Patel are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Aiden Markram will open the innings for his team and is in great form. He has smashed 274 runs and taken 2 wickets in the last eight matches. Vipraj Nigam is another good all-rounder pick for today's match.

Bowlers

Kuldeep Yadav

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. Kuldeep Yadav has taken 12 wickets in the last seven matches. Mitchell Starc is another good bowler pick for today's match.

Ad

DC vs LSG match captain and vice-captain choices

Nicholas Pooran

Nicholas Pooran is one of the most crucial picks from Lucknow Super Giants as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the top order and can once again smash a lot of runs. He has smashed 368 runs in the last eight matches.

KL Rahul

KL Rahul is one of the most crucial picks from the Delhi Capitals squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the top order and has already smashed 266 runs in the last six matches.

Ad

5 Must-Picks for DC vs LSG, 40th Match

Nicholas Pooran

Mitchell Marsh

Aiden Markram

KL Rahul

Kuldeep Yadav

Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making top order batters and all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Ad

Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: KL Rahul, N Pooran, A Porel

Ad

Batters: T Stubbs, K Nair, M Marsh

All-rounders: A Markram, A Patel

Bowlers: S Thakur, K Yadav, M Starc

Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: KL Rahul, N Pooran, R Pant

Ad

Batters: T Stubbs, K Nair, M Marsh

All-rounders: A Markram, A Patel

Bowlers: A Khan, K Yadav, M Starc

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Mahajan Ishaan Mahajan is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda, drawing inspiration from his childhood love for the sport. With an eye for detail, Ishaan serves as a keen fact-checker, providing valuable insights and perspectives on articles. Additionally, Ishaan excels in tracking and publishing trends, enriching the sports journalism experience.



In his spare time, the Amritsar lad enjoys creating fantasy cricket teams and playing mobile games such as Clash of Clans. Know More