DVE vs BGR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Vincy Premier League Match - Nov 10th, 2020

Match 8 of the Vincy Premier League 2020 has the Dark View Explorers taking on the high-flying Botanical Garden Rangers at the Arnos Vale Ground on Tuesday.

The Dark View Explorers have been woeful in this tournament with two losses in two games. Their team hasn't clicked as a unit, and this has been detrimental to their fortunes so far. They come into this game under a lot of pressure, and a loss could rule them out of contention for a knockout spot.

Their opponents, the Botanical Garden Rangers, impressed in their lone game so far in which Emmanuel Stewart starred in a rain-marred contest against the Divers. They did show glimpses of their ability with the bat, and much is expected of their bowling attack in this game.

With momentum on their side, the Rangers are the clear favourites ahead of this encounter, but they will have to wary of a strong Explorers batting unit led by Lindon James. With two valuable points up for grabs, we should be in for another entertaining game between two very talented sides on Tuesday.

Squads to choose from

Dark View Explorers

Lindon James, Shammon Hooper, Jaheil Walters, Wesrick Strough, Drumo Toney, OJ Matthews, Jade Matthews, Denson Hoyte, Alick Athanaze, Deron Greaves, Miles Bascombe, Dean Browne

Botanical Garden Rangers

Kenneth Dember, Donwell Hector, Donald Delpleche, Emmanuel Stewart, Zemron Providence, Romario Bibby, Hyron Shallow, Atticus Browne, Kimali Williams, Keron Cottoy, Solomon Bascombe, Ronique Laborde, Winston Samuel

Advertisement

Predicted Playing 11

Dark View Explorers

Lindon James, Denson Hoyte, Alick Athanaze, Deron Greaves, Drumo Toney, Jade Matthews, Jaheil Walters, Miles Bascombe, Sealron Williaams, Shammon Hooper, Shaquille Browne.

Botanical Garden Rangers

Emmanuel Stewart, Hyron Shallow, Donald Delpleche, Kenneth Dember, Donwell Hector, Keron Cottoy, Kimali Williams, Romario Bibby, Winston Samuel, Zemron Providence and Atticus Browne.

Match Details

Match: Dark View Explorers vs Botanical Garden Rangers, Match 8

Date: 10th November 2020, at 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, St Vincent

Pitch Report

Although this is the second game of the day, the pitch should play well, with 80 being par at this venue. The batsmen will have to bide their time in the middle before going big.

There is movement available off the surface for the bowlers, which should keep the batsmen on their toes in what should be an exciting battle between bat and ball. Both teams will ideally look to bat first, with the pitch not expected to change too much during the game.

Vincy Premier T10 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

DVE vs BGR Dream11 Tips

Advertisement

Fantasy Suggestion #1: L James, E Stewart, M Bascombe, D Hector, A Athanaze, D Greaves, S Hooper, K Cottoy, S Browne, K Williams and D Delpleche

Captain: L James, Vice-Captain: S Hooper

Fantasy Suggestion #2: L James, E Stewart, M Bascombe, H Shallow, A Athanaze, D Greaves, S Hooper, K Dember, S Browne, K Williams and D Delpleche

Captain: S Hooper, Vice-Captain: A Athanaze