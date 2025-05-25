GT vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Indian Premier League 2025, Match 67

The 67th match of the Indian Premier League 2025 will see Gujarat Titans (GT) squaring off against Chennai Super Kings (CHE) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 25. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the GT vs CHE Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Gujarat Titans have already qualified for the playoffs and will now play to maintain their position among the top two. They have won 9 of their last 13 matches. Chennai Super Kings are already out of the tournament and will play today's match for their fans. They have won only 3 of their last 13 matches of the season. They will look to win today's match for their fans.

These two teams have played a total of 7 head-to-head matches. Chennai Super Kings have won 3 matches while Gujarat Titans have won 4 matches.

GT vs CHE Match Details

The 67th match of the Indian Premier League 2025 will be played on May 25 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The game is set to take place at 3:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GT vs CHE, 67th Match

Date and Time: 25th May 2025, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Pitch Report

The pitch at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is a batting paradise where batters find it easy to get the ball outside the boundary. Top order batters and all-rounders are crucial at this venue. Dew factor is expected to be there, so the team winning the toss should look to chase. The last match played here was between Gujarat Titans and Lucknow SuperGiants, where a total of 437 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.

GT vs CHE Form Guide

GT - Won 9 of their last 13 matches

CHE - Won 3 of their last 13 matches

GT vs CHE Probable Playing XI

GT Playing XI

No injury updates

Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, R Sai Kishore, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Arshad Khan (impact)

CHE Playing XI

No injury updates

Urvil Patel, Ayush Mhatre, Devon Conway, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Deepak Hooda, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Anshul Kamboj (impact)

GT vs CHE Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler is undoubtedly the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is in great form and smashing runs in almost every match. He is also performing the wicket-keeping duties for his team. He has smashed 533 runs in the last 13 matches. Devon Conway is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

Sai Sudharsan

Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. Sai Sudharsan is in exceptional form and is smashing runs continuously. He has smashed 638 runs in the last 13 matches. Ayush Mhatre is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

Ravindra Jadeja

Arshad Khan and Ravindra Jadeja are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Ravindra Jadeja will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has smashed 280 runs and taken 8 wickets in the last 13 matches. Ravichandran Ashwin is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

Prasidh Krishna

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Prasidh Krishna and Mohammad Siraj. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. Prasidh Krishna is in great form and can take a lot of wickets in today's match. He has taken 21 wickets in the last 13 matches. Noor Ahmad is another good bowler for today's nail-biting match.

GT vs CHE match captain and vice-captain choices

Sai Sudharsan

Sai Sudharsan is one of the most crucial picks from Gujarat Titans as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will open the innings and is in great form. He has smashed 638 runs in the last 13 matches.

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill is no doubt another good pick from the Gujarat Titans squad. He is in top-notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He has smashed 636 runs in the last 13 matches.

5 Must-Picks for GT vs CHE, 67th Match

Sai Sudharsan

Jos Buttler

Shubman Gill

Ravindra Jadeja

Prasidh Krishna

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: J Buttler, D Conway

Batters: S Sudharsan, S Gill, D Brevis, A Mhatre, S Dube

All-rounders: R Jadeja

Bowlers: P Krishna M Siraj, N Ahmad

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: J Buttler, D Conway

Batters: S Sudharsan, S Gill, D Brevis, A Mhatre

All-rounders: R Jadeja

Bowlers: P Krishna M Siraj, R Khan, R Sai Kishore

