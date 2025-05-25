GT vs CSK Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL match – May 25, 2025

Gujarat Titans (GT) will play their 14th match of IPL 2025 against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on May 25 at 3.30 pm IST. It is the final home match for GT in the league stage, with the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium set to host the final afternoon game of the tournament.

Ad

The Titans have won four matches and suffered two defeats in Ahmedabad this season. They won against the Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai Indians, SunRisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals, while in the matches against Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants, GT ended up on the losing side.

In both of their defeats against PBKS and LSG, the visitors batted first and posted a mammoth score on the board. If the Chennai Super Kings want to end their IPL 2025 campaign on a winning note, they will have to produce a similar performance with the bat.

Ad

Trending

It will be exciting to see which team comes out on top in the rematch of the IPL 2023 Final. Before the Dream11 teams are locked in for this contest, here's a list of three players who fans can pick as captain or vice-captain of their teams.

#3 Sai Sudharsan (BAT) (GT)

Can Sai Sudharsan score big? (Image: Getty)

Back in 2024, when the Gujarat Titans hosted the Chennai Super Kings for a match at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Sai Sudharsan scored a magnificent century. Even in IPL 2023, when GT clashed against CSK in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Sudharsan narrowly missed out on a century.

Ad

The aforementioned two innings highlight how much Sai Sudharsan enjoys playing against the Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium. With the upcoming match set to happen against the same opponent and at the same venue, it will be a no-brainer to assign the captain or vice-captain position to Sudharsan in the fantasy teams.

#2 Shubman Gill (BAT) (GT)

Shubman Gill also smashed a century against the Chennai Super Kings during their last visit to the Narendra Modi Stadium. Gill also won the Man of the Match award in that game, and he will be keen to replicate that performance when he leads GT against CSK in the upcoming IPL 2025 match.

Ad

Gill has a fine record against the Yellow Army as well. On top of that, CSK's bowling attack is not as strong as it was in the last two seasons. Expect fireworks from Captain Gill when he walks out to bat in his favorite stadium.

#1 Jos Buttler (BAT) (GT)

Whenever Gujarat Titans play a match in IPL 2025, the three most popular picks in the fantasy teams are their top three batters, namely Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, and Jos Buttler. Even at the time of writing, the three names are present in a majority of the Dream11 teams that have been formed.

All three batters have been quite consistent. When the Gujarat Titans played their previous afternoon match at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Jos Buttler played a match-winning knock of 97 runs against the Delhi Capitals. The upcoming match has a start time of 3.30 pm IST as well, making Buttler a top pick for captaincy in Dream11 teams.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vinay Chhabria Vinay has been working as a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since 2018. A smart writer, he has a total previous work experience of 8 years working for the likes of Swag Cricket and Fambeat, and believes in thoroughly verifying each and every piece of information before writing any article. His meticulous methods have led him to amass a significant readership of close to 30 million at Sportskeeda, along with winning several awards such as Machine Writer, Top Earning Affiliate, and Perfectionist Writer in his Sportskeeda journey so far.



Vinay’s love for cricket blossomed when playing the sport during school days. Today, he is a staunch supporter of his home IPL side Gujarat Titans and is also the ambassador of franchise’s initiative Race with the Titans. Unsurprisingly, his all-time favorite cricketers also feature from his favorite IPL franchise - Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.



When not writing, Vinay likes to play cricket and hang out with his friends. Being an industry veteran, his influence goes beyond the sport of cricket and has interviewed several Kabaddi stars such as Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Daniel Odhiambo, Vijay Malik, and Girish Ernak as well. He also is a fan of professional wrestling. Know More