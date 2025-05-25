GT vs CSK Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL match – May 25, 2025

Gujarat Titans (GT) will play their 14th match of IPL 2025 against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on May 25 at 3.30 pm IST. It is the final home match for GT in the league stage, with the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium set to host the final afternoon game of the tournament.
The Titans have won four matches and suffered two defeats in Ahmedabad this season. They won against the Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai Indians, SunRisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals, while in the matches against Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants, GT ended up on the losing side.
In both of their defeats against PBKS and LSG, the visitors batted first and posted a mammoth score on the board. If the Chennai Super Kings want to end their IPL 2025 campaign on a winning note, they will have to produce a similar performance with the bat.
It will be exciting to see which team comes out on top in the rematch of the IPL 2023 Final. Before the Dream11 teams are locked in for this contest, here's a list of three players who fans can pick as captain or vice-captain of their teams.
#3 Sai Sudharsan (BAT) (GT)
Back in 2024, when the Gujarat Titans hosted the Chennai Super Kings for a match at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Sai Sudharsan scored a magnificent century. Even in IPL 2023, when GT clashed against CSK in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Sudharsan narrowly missed out on a century.
The aforementioned two innings highlight how much Sai Sudharsan enjoys playing against the Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium. With the upcoming match set to happen against the same opponent and at the same venue, it will be a no-brainer to assign the captain or vice-captain position to Sudharsan in the fantasy teams.
#2 Shubman Gill (BAT) (GT)
Shubman Gill also smashed a century against the Chennai Super Kings during their last visit to the Narendra Modi Stadium. Gill also won the Man of the Match award in that game, and he will be keen to replicate that performance when he leads GT against CSK in the upcoming IPL 2025 match.
Gill has a fine record against the Yellow Army as well. On top of that, CSK's bowling attack is not as strong as it was in the last two seasons. Expect fireworks from Captain Gill when he walks out to bat in his favorite stadium.
#1 Jos Buttler (BAT) (GT)
Whenever Gujarat Titans play a match in IPL 2025, the three most popular picks in the fantasy teams are their top three batters, namely Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, and Jos Buttler. Even at the time of writing, the three names are present in a majority of the Dream11 teams that have been formed.
All three batters have been quite consistent. When the Gujarat Titans played their previous afternoon match at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Jos Buttler played a match-winning knock of 97 runs against the Delhi Capitals. The upcoming match has a start time of 3.30 pm IST as well, making Buttler a top pick for captaincy in Dream11 teams.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS