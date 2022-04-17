GT vs CSK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2022, Match 29

The 29th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will see the Gujarat Titans (GT) take on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Sunday.

GT sit at the top of the IPL 2022 points table with four wins in five games. The likes of Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill have excelled for the Titans and will be keen to put in another good performance. They face a resurgent Chennai Super Kings side, who come into the game on the back of a big win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) earlier in the week. Although their bowling attack hasn't been in good form, CSK will bank on their batters to get the all-important win today. All in all, a cracking game is on the cards with valuable points at stake in Pune.

Catch the latest IPL score here every day!

GT vs CSK Probable Playing 11 Today

GT XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz/Matthew Wade (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudarshan/Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Yash Dayal, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson and Mohammed Shami.

CSK XI

Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana and Mukesh Choudhary.

Match Details

GT vs CSK, Indian Premier League 2022, Match 29

Date and Time: 17th April 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: MCA Stadium, Pune

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game beckons in Pune with 170-180 being a good total at the venue. The pacers have gotten some help early on, keeping the batters honest in the powerplay overs. Although there will be some turn available off the surface for the spinners as well, the batters will look to go on the attack with dew also playing into their hands. A change of pace and hitting hard lengths will be key in the backend of the innings. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with wickets in hand being crucial.

Today’s GT vs CSK Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Matthew Wade: Matthew Wade hasn't been in the best of form in IPL 2022, unable to get going at the top of the order for Gujarat Titans. While he is likely to keep his spot in the side, Wade should fancy his chances against a weak CSK bowling attack. Given his knack for scoring quick runs in the powerplay overs, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

Ruturaj Gaikwad: Ruturaj Gaikwad is perhaps CSK's most vital cog in their batting department. However, Gaikwad has underwhelmed at the top of the order with the likes of Robin Uthappa and Shivam Dube having to make up for it. Gaikwad is a good player of both pace and spin and with the CSK opener due for a big one, he is a good addition to your GT vs CSK Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Hardik Pandya: Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya has been great in IPL 2022 and comes into the game on the back of a sensational all-round performance against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). While Hardik's abilities with the bat has held him in good stead, his bowling exploits have also served Gujarat well. With his all-round skills bound to come into play, he is a must-have in your GT vs CSK Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Rashid Khan: Rashid Khan is one of the best bowlers in the world and has an impeccable record in T20 cricket. The leg-spinner has been brilliant in the middle overs with his accurate and economical spells. With there being some help on offer for the spinners, Rashid should fancy picking up a few wickets in this game as well.

Top 3 best players to pick in GT vs CSK Dream11 prediction team

Hardik Pandya (GT) - 450 points

Shivam Dube (CSK) - 313 points

Robin Uthappa (CSK) - 305 points

Important stats for GT vs CSK Dream11 prediction team

Hardik Pandya - 228 runs in 5 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 76.00

Rashid Khan - 6 wickets in 5 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 21.83

Shivam Dube - 207 runs in 5 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 51.75

GT vs CSK Dream11 Prediction Today (IPL 2022)

GT vs CSK Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Matthew Wade, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Hardik Pandya, Dwayne Bravo, Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan and Maheesh Theekshana.

Captain: Ruturaj Gaikwad. Vice-captain: Shubman Gill.

GT vs CSK Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Matthew Wade, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Sai Sudarshan, Moeen Ali, Hardik Pandya, Dwayne Bravo, Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan and Maheesh Theekshana.

Captain: Shubman Gill. Vice-captain: Moeen Ali.

Edited by Samya Majumdar