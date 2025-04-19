GT vs DC Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you can pick for today’s IPL match – April 19, 2025

The Gujarat Titans (GT) and the Delhi Capitals (DC) will clash in the 35th match of IPL 2025 on Saturday, April 19, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. It's the first match of a Saturday doubleheader, with RR and LSG facing each other later in the day.

GT and DC have been at the top of their game this season, with the Titans registering four wins in six outings, while DC have won five and lost one. On what should be a quality deck at the Narendra Modi Stadium, expect a riveting encounter between two teams looking to consolidate their spots in the top half of the points table.

Let's now shift our focus to three players who'd make good Dream11 differentials in this fixture.

GT vs DC Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you can pick for today’s IPL match

Sherfane Rutherford has quickly become a valuable member of this GT batting lineup. The southpaw has consistently provided them with the big hits toward the latter stages of the innings and will be expected to do so again today.

In six innings, the Caribbean batting all-rounder has smashed 158 runs at an average of 39.50 at a strike rate of 166.31. He's sure to get around 15 balls to create an impact with the bat, and his high boundary percent means that even a 25-run cameo results in a sizeable Dream11 haul.

He could be a handy addition to your Dream11 teams in this match.

Could Rashid Khan spin a web around the DC batters?

GT's primary spin-bowling threat Rashid Khan could be an interesting Dream11 differential in this match. Rashid's tough start to the season continued as he was tonked all around the park by Nicholas Pooran in GT's last match against LSG, but the one-week break that followed should've given him enough time to recover.

Rashid enjoys a good record against DC, picking up 21 wickets in 17 matches against them at a miserly economy rate of 6.21. The afternoon game should offer more assistance to the spinners than usual, and that does raise his appeal as a Dream11 option.

Since he can also tonk the ball quite well as a batter, he could be a strong differential pick in this match.

After a sparkling 89 to mark his comeback in the IPL against MI, Karun Nair met a disappointingly early end in the next match against RR, getting run out for a duck. He's sure to retain his spot in the side at No. 3, with Karun's presence in the team lending more balance to their batting unit.

The Karnataka batter will be keen to get back among the runs in this match, and on what should be a pristine batting surface, he could rack up the Dream11 points in this fixture. His drop in ownership after the duck could see his new owners profit as he could be a powerful Dream11 differential.

