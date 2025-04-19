GT vs DC Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL match – April 19, 2025

The Gujarat Titans (GT) will go up against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 35th match of IPL 2025 on Saturday, April 19. The match will begin at 3:30 pm IST and will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
It's the clash between two teams in the top half of the points table. DC pulled off a terrific Super Over win against RR on Wednesday, their fifth win in six matches this season, as they moved back to the top of the points table.
Meanwhile, GT come into this match well-rested, with their last outing coming exactly a week ago. It was an away defeat against the Lucknow Super Giants, with the GT middle order and their bowlers having an off-day.
Both teams are filled with star players in good form, and it'll be interesting to see who comes out on top in this clash. On that note, let's look at the top three Dream11 captaincy picks for this match.
GT vs DC Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL match
#3 KL Rahul (WK) (DC)
After a circumspect knock against RR that ended tamely, KL Rahul will want to score much more briskly on what should be a good batting surface at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Rahul enjoys a decent record at the Narendra Modi Stadium, especially in the last couple of years, where he has played some impressive knocks in ODI cricket.
Rahul is a terrific player of pace, and his familiarity with facing seamers Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna puts him in a good position to score runs. An in-form batter who could also be valuable behind the stumps, KL Rahul is a solid Dream11 captaincy choice in this fixture.
#2 Shubman Gill (BAT) (GT)
Considering his excellent record at the Narendra Modi Stadium, it's a surprise that GT skipper Shubman Gill hasn't scored a half-century at the venue yet this season, and that's something he'll look to set straight this evening.
He returned to form with a classy half-century, albeit in a losing cause, in GT's previous outing against LSG last Saturday. Gill scores lots of boundaries, knows this venue inside out, and once he gets set, he's a very dangerous player against pace and spin alike.
He's a good Dream11 captaincy option in this match.
#1 Sai Sudharsan (BAT) (GT)
Inarguably GT's best batter this season, the in-form Sai Sudharsan is likely to be one of the most popular Dream11 armband picks and rightly so. The southpaw has been in terrific touch, scoring 329 runs in six matches, averaging 54.83 at a strike rate of 151.61.
Sudharsan's biggest strength is the price he puts on his wicket, and very rarely do you see him throw away his wicket attempting a rash shot. He's a technically sound batter who is adept at dealing with every type of bowler, and much like Gill, enjoys a superb record at this venue.
He's a reliable Dream11 captaincy pick in this match.
