GT vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Indian Premier League 2025, Match 35

The 35th match of the Indian Premier League 2025 will see Gujarat Titans (GT) squaring off against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday, April 19. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the GT vs DC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Delhi Capitals are leading the points table with five wins in their last six matches. They won their last match against Rajasthan Royals in the super over thanks to Mitchell Starc and KL Rahul.

Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, have won four of their last six matches. They are currently placed third in the points table. They lost their last match of the tournament to Lucknow Super Giants by six wickets.

These two teams have played a total of five head-to-head matches. Delhi Capitals have won three matches while Gujarat Titans have won two.

GT vs DC Match Details

The 35th match of the Indian Premier League 2025 will be played on April 19 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The game is set to take place at 3:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GT vs DC, 35th Match

Date and Time: April 19, 2025, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Pitch Report

The pitch at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is a batting paradise where batters find it easy to get the ball outside the boundary. Top-order batters and all-rounders are crucial at this venue. Dew factor is expected to be there, so the team winning the toss should look to chase. The last match played here was between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians, where 376 runs were scored at a loss of 16 wickets.

GT vs DC Form Guide

GT - Won 4 of their last 6 matches

DC - Won 5 of their last 6 matches

GT vs DC Probable Playing XI

GT Playing XI

No injury updates

Shubman Gill ©, Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Sherfane Rutherford, Prasidh Krishna (impact)

DC Playing XI

No injury updates

Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Ashutosh Sharma (impact)

GT vs DC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

KL Rahul

KL Rahul is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is in great form and has been smashing runs in almost every match. He is also performing the wicket-keeping duties for his team. Rahul has scored 238 runs in the last five matches. Jos Buttler is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

Sai Sudharsan

Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. Sai Sudharsan is in exceptional form and is smashing runs continuously. He has made 329 runs in the last six matches. Tristan Stubbs is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

Axar Patel

Vipraj Nigam and Axar Patel are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Axar Patel will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 101 runs and taken one wicket in the last six matches. Washington Sundar is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

Mohammad Siraj

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammad Siraj. Both the bowlers can scalp a lot of wickets at this venue. Mohammad Siraj is in great form and can take a lot of wickets in today's match. He has picked up 10 wickets in the last six matches. Mitchell Starc is another good bowler for today's match.

GT vs DC match captain and vice-captain choices

Sai Sudharsan

Sai Sudharsan is one of the most crucial picks from Gujarat Titans as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will open the innings and is in great form. He has smashed 329 runs in the last six matches.

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill is no doubt another good pick from the Gujarat Titans squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He has smashed 208 runs in the last six matches. He has racked up 1152 runs in just 22 venue matches at an average of around 64.

5 Must-Picks for GT vs DC, 23rd Match

Sai Sudharsan

Jos Buttler

Shubman Gill

KL Rahul

Axar Patel

Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: J Buttler, KL Rahul, A Porel

Batters: S Sudharsan, T Stubbs, S Gill

All-rounders: A Patel, V Nigam

Bowlers: K Yadav, M Siraj, M Starc

Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: J Buttler, KL Rahul

Batters: S Sudharsan, T Stubbs, S Gill, K Nae

All-rounders: A Patel, W Sundar

Bowlers: K Yadav, M Siraj, M Starc

