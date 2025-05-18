GT vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Indian Premier League 2025, Match 60

The 60th match of the Indian Premier League 2025 will see Gujarat Titans (GT) squaring off against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday, May 18. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the GT vs DC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Delhi Capitals are currently placed fifth in the points table as they have won six of their last 11 matches. They need to win today's match to keep their playoff qualification hopes alive. Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, have won eight of their last 11 matches. They will secure their qualification if they win today's match.

These two teams have played a total of six head-to-head matches. Both teams have won three matches each.

GT vs DC Match Details

The 60th match of the Indian Premier League 2025 will be played on May 18 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GT vs DC, 60th Match

Date and Time: 18th May 2025, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Pitch Report

The pitch at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi is a batting paradise where batters find it easy to get the ball outside the boundary. Pacers are only effective in the powerplay overs as the ball swings a lot. Dew factor is expected to be there, so the team winning the toss should look to chase. The last match played here was between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders, where a total of 394 runs were scored at a loss of 18 wickets.

GT vs DC Form Guide

GT - Won 8 of their last 11 matches

DC - Won 6 of their last 11 matches

GT vs DC Probable Playing XI

GT Playing XI

No injury updates

Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, R Sai Kishore, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Arshad Khan (impact)

DC Playing XI

No injury updates

Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, Dushmantha Chameera, Mustafizur Rahman, T Natarajan, Ashutosh Sharma (impact)

GT vs DC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is in great form and smashing runs in almost every match. He has smashed 500 runs in the last eleven matches. KL Rahul is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

Sai Sudharsan

Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Sai Sudharsan is in exceptional form and is smashing runs continuously. He has smashed 509 runs in the last eleven matches. Faf du Plessis is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

Axar Patel

Arshad Khan and Axar Patel are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Axar Patel will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 232 runs and taken 5 wickets in the last ten matches. Rahul Tewatia is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

Prasidh Krishna

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj. Both bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. Prasidh Krishna is in great form and can take a lot of wickets in today's match. He has taken 20 wickets in the last 11 matches. Kuldeep Yadav is another good bowler for today's nail-biting match.

GT vs DC match captain and vice-captain choices

Sai Sudharsan

Sai Sudharsan is one of the most crucial picks from Gujarat Titans as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will open the innings and is in great form. He has smashed 509 runs in the last eleven matches.

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill is another crucial pick from the Gujarat Titans squad. He is in top-notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He has smashed 508 runs in the last eleven matches.

5 Must-Picks for GT vs DC, 60th Match

Sai Sudharsan

Jos Buttler

Shubman Gill

KL Rahul

Axar Patel

Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: J Buttler, KL Rahul, A Porel

Batters: S Sudharsan, F du Plessis, T Stubbs, S Gill

All-rounders: A Patel

Bowlers: P Krishna, M Siraj, K Yadav

Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: J Buttler, KL Rahul

Batters: S Sudharsan, F du Plessis, T Stubbs, S Gill

All-rounders: A Patel

Bowlers: P Krishna, M Siraj, R Sai Kishore, R Khan

