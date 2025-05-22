GT vs LSG Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you can pick for today’s IPL match – May 22, 2025

The Gujarat Titans (GT) take on the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 64th match of IPL 2025 on Thursday, May 22, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The visitors will be playing for pride after their playoff hopes were extinguished after their defeat to SRH earlier this week. However, they'll take confidence from their win over the Titans in the reverse fixture and will aim to do the double over them.

Meanwhile, GT will look to consolidate their position at the top of the points table and push further towards a top-two finish, with a win essential in achieving that goal.

Let's now look at three Dream11 differentials who could shine in what should be a high-scoring and riveting encounter.

#3 Kagiso Rabada (BOWL) (GT)

Kagiso Rabada has featured only in three games in IPL 2025.

Kagiso Rabada's return to the fold for GT hasn't been the most pleasant, with the Proteas pacer leaking runs in the two matches he's featured in post suspension. However, his pace and bounce could trouble a few LSG batters, particularly the dangerous Nicholas Pooran.

Rabada also has pretty good numbers against Mitchell Marsh, and the pacer-friendly surface at the Narendra Modi Stadium is exactly the venue he'd want to bowl at to regain some form. One of IPL's most prolific wicket-takers with a high dot ball%, his backers could receive a major Dream11 differential haul tonight.

#2 Shardul Thakur (BOWL) (LSG)

Shardul Thakur has been in and out of the LSG playing XI in the second half of the season, but he's likely to retain his place in the side ahead of this fixture. Signed as an injury replacement player, Shardul has been of their most reliable wicket-takers, and despite a couple of off-days, 13 wickets in ten matches is a pretty good tally.

The bowling all-rounder finished with excellent figures of 2/34 in the reverse fixture, and was the only LSG bowler to finish with an economy rate under 10 in their defeat to SRH on Monday. A genuine wicket-taker capable of wielding the willow to good effect, Shardul could be a strong Dream11 differential pick.

While he hasn't gotten much opportunity to showcase his batting, given the dominance of the top three, Sherfane Rutherford could be a powerful Dream11 differential in this match. The Caribbean power-hitter has been a regular at No. 4 for the Titans this season, scoring 229 runs in eight innings at an average of 38.16 and a stellar strike rate of 159.02!

LSG's death bowling unit has been one of the most expensive in the league, and Rutherford could capitalize on the same at one of the more high-scoring venues in the IPL. The southpaw deals almost exclusively in boundaries and stands a chance of getting to a sizeable Dream11 haul in the matter of a few deliveries.

He's one Dream11 asset who could produce a differential haul in tonight's fixture.

