GT vs LSG Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL 2023 match – May 7, 2023

The 51st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see the defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) take on the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will play host to this GT vs LSG encounter.

Gujarat Titans defeated the Rajasthan Royals (RR) comprehensively in their previous outing. The bowlers did a fantastic job of knocking over the Royals on 118. Their top-order batters then stepped up and contributed to chase down the total in just 13.5 overs to get back to winning ways.

Lucknow Super Giants faced the Chennai Super Kings in their last game. After being asked to bat first, the Lucknow batters struggled to get going as they were 125/7 at the end of 19.2 overs. Rain arrived and no further play was possible and both sides shared a point each.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the GT vs LSG game.

#3 Ravi Bishnoi (LSG) – 8.5 credits

Ravi Bishnoi celebrating a wicket (Image Courtesy: Twitter/IPL)

Ravi Bishnoi is leading the spin-bowling attack for the Lucknow Super Giants brilliantly. He has been their leading wicket-taker in IPL 2023, having grabbed 12 wickets in 10 games so far. He averages 22.33 with the ball and is a key player of the Super Giants side in this edition of IPL.

Bishnoi often chokes the opposition in the middle overs. With the trajectory that he bowls, he is not easy to get away with and often keeps a check on the scoring rate. He will be key for the Super Giants in the GT vs LSG clash.

#2 Mohammed Shami (GT) – 8.5 credits

Mohammed Shami receiving the award (Image Courtesy: Twitter/IPL)

Mohammed Shami has been sensational with the ball for the Gujarat Titans in this edition of IPL. The right-arm pacer is lethal with the new ball in the powerplay and is giving solid starts to his side. He has picked up 18 wickets so far in 10 outings and is the lead pacer in the side.

Shami averages an impressive 15.22 with the ball and his ability to move the new ball both ways is a nightmare for the opposition batters. He also nails the yorkers in the death overs and is a must-pick in your Dream11 side for the upcoming GT vs LSG game on Sunday.

#1 Shubman Gill (GT) – 9 credits

Shubman Gill in action (Image Courtesy: Twitter/IPL)

Gujarat Titans' opener Shubman Gill has been very consistent with the bat in IPL 2023. He is among the top five leading run-scorers in the competition and is in rich form with the bat. He has smashed 375 runs in 10 matches at an average of 37.50.

Gill played a well-composed knock against the Royals in their last game. He scored 36 off 35 balls at the top of the order and gave his side a solid start while chasing a modest total. He is pleasing to the eyes when he gets going and is a player to look forward to in their game against the Super Giants.

