GT vs LSG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Indian Premier League 2025, Match 26

The 26th match of the Indian Premier League 2025 will see Gujarat Titans (GT) squaring off against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday, April 12. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the GT vs LSG Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.
Gujarat Titans have won four of their last five matches. They won their last match against Rajasthan Royals by 58 runs. Lucknow Super Giants, on the other hand, have won three of their last five matches. They won their last match against Kolkata Knight Riders by four runs.
These two teams have played a total of five head-to-head matches. Lucknow Super Giants have won only one match while Gujarat Titans have won four head-to-head matches.
GT vs LSG Match Details
The 26th match of the Indian Premier League 2025 will be played on April 12 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The game is set to take place at 3:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
GT vs LSG, 26th Match
Date and Time: April 12, 2025, 3:30 PM IST
Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
Pitch Report
The pitch at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow is neutral with good opportunities with both the bat and the ball. The team winning the toss should look to chase as dew factor is expected in the second innings. The last match played at this venue was between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians, where a total of 394 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets.
GT vs LSG Form Guide
GT - Won 4 of their last 5 matches
LSG - Won 3 of their last 5 matches
GT vs LSG Probable Playing XI
GT Playing XI
No injury updates
Shubman Gill ©, Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Sherfane Rutherford, Ishant Sharma (impact)
LSG Playing XI
No injury updates
Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (wk & c), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav (impact)
GT vs LSG Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicket-keeper
Nicholas Pooran
Nicholas Pooran is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He has smashed 288 runs in the last five matches. Jos Buttler is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match. He has amassed 202 runs in the last five matches.
Batters
Mitchell Marsh
Mitchell Marsh and Sai Sudharsan are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. Sai Sudharsan is in exceptional form. He is scoring runs in almost every match. He has smashed 273 runs in the last five matches. Shubman Gill is another good batter for today's match.
All-rounders
Aiden Markram
Aiden Markram and Shah Rukh Khan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Aiden Markram will bat open the innings for his team and is in great form. He has smashed 144 runs in the last five matches. Arshad Khan is another good all-rounder for today's match.
Bowlers
R Sai Kishore
The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are R Sai Kishore and Mohammad Siraj. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. R Sai Kishore has taken 10 wickets in the last five matches. Digvesh Singh is another good bowler for today's match.
GT vs LSG match captain and vice-captain choices
Nicholas Pooran
Nicholas Pooran is one of the most crucial picks from Lucknow Super Giants as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the top order and can once again score a lot of runs. He has smashed 288 runs in the last five matches.
Sai Sudharsan
Sai Sudharsan is one of the most crucial picks from the Gujarat Titans squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will open the innings for his team. He has scored 273 runs in the last five matches.
5 Must-Picks for GT vs LSG, 26th Match
Nicholas Pooran
Mitchell Marsh
Sai Sudharsan
Shubman Gill
Jos Buttler
Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making top order batters and all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.
Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head
Wicket-keeper: J Buttler, N Pooran
Batters: S Gill, S Sudharsan, M Marsh
All-rounders: A Markram
Bowlers: D Singh, S Thakur, P Krishna, M Siraj, R Sai Kishore
Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League
Wicket-keeper: J Buttler, N Pooran, R Pant
Batters: S Gill, S Sudharsan, M Marsh
All-rounders: A Markram, S Khan
Bowlers: D Singh, R Khan, R Sai Kishore
