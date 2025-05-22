GT vs LSG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Indian Premier League 2025, Match 64

The 64th match of the Indian Premier League 2025 will see Gujarat Titans (GT) squaring off against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday, May 22. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the GT vs LSG Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Ad

Gujarat Titans have already qualified for the playoffs and will now play to maintain their position amongst the top two. They have won nine of their last 12 matches. Lucknow Super Giants are already out of the tournament and will play today's match for their fans. They have won only five of their last 12 matches.

These two teams have played a total of six head-to-head matches. Lucknow Super Giants have won only two matches while Gujarat Titans have won four matches.

Ad

Trending

GT vs LSG Match Details

The 64th match of the Indian Premier League 2025 will be played on May 22 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GT vs LSG, 64th Match

Date and Time: May 22, 2025, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Ad

Pitch Report

The pitch at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is a batting paradise where batters find it easy to get the ball outside the boundary. Top-order batters and all-rounders are crucial at this venue. Dew factor is expected to be there, so the team winning the toss should look to chase. The last match played here was between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad, where a total of 410 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

Ad

GT vs LSG Form Guide

GT - Won 9 of their last 12 matches

LSG - Won 5 of their last 12 matches

GT vs LSG Probable Playing XI

GT Playing XI

No injury updates

Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, R Sai Kishore, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Arshad Khan (impact)

LSG Playing XI

No injury updates

Ad

Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Rathi, Prince Yadav (impact)

GT vs LSG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is in great form and has been smashing runs in almost every match. He is also performing the wicket-keeping duties for his team. Buttler has amassed 500 runs in the last 12 matches. Nicholas Pooran is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Ad

Batters

Sai Sudharsan

Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. Sai Sudharsan is in exceptional form and is scoring runs continuously. He has smashed 617 runs in the last 12 matches. Mitchell Marsh is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

Aiden Markram

Arshad Khan and Aiden Markram are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Aiden Markram will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has made 409 runs and taken 4 wickets in the last 12 matches. Rahul Tewatia is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Ad

Bowlers

Prasidh Krishna

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Prasidh Krishna and Mohammad Siraj. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. Prasidh Krishna is in great form and can scalp a lot of wickets in today's match. He has taken 21 wickets in the last 12 matches. R Sai Kishore is another good bowler for today's nail-biting match.

GT vs LSG match captain and vice-captain choices

Ad

Sai Sudharsan

Sai Sudharsan is one of the most crucial picks from Gujarat Titans as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will open the innings and is in great form. He has smashed 617 runs in the last 12 matches.

Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler is no doubt another good pick from the Gujarat Titans squad. He is in top-notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He has made 500 runs in the last 12 matches. Buttler will earn additional points from wicket-keeping duties.

Ad

5 Must-Picks for GT vs LSG, 64th Match

Sai Sudharsan

Jos Buttler

Shubman Gill

Mitchell Marsh

Aiden Markram

Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow SuperGiants Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow SuperGiants Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Ad

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: J Buttler, N Pooran

Ad

Batters: S Sudharsan, M Marsh, A Badoni, S Gill

All-rounders: A Markram

Bowlers: P Krishna M Siraj, A Khan, R Sai Kishore

Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow SuperGiants Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: J Buttler, N Pooran, R Pant

Ad

Batters: S Sudharsan, M Marsh, A Samad, S Gill

All-rounders: A Markram

Bowlers: P Krishna M Siraj, R Khan

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Mahajan Ishaan Mahajan is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda, drawing inspiration from his childhood love for the sport. With an eye for detail, Ishaan serves as a keen fact-checker, providing valuable insights and perspectives on articles. Additionally, Ishaan excels in tracking and publishing trends, enriching the sports journalism experience.



In his spare time, the Amritsar lad enjoys creating fantasy cricket teams and playing mobile games such as Clash of Clans. Know More