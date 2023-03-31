IPL 2023: 3 surprise picks for Dream11 fantasy teams for GT vs CSK match

IPL 2023 will start on Saturday with a match between the Gujarat Titans and the Chennai Super Kings. GT are undefeated in the IPL against CSK and will look to keep their record intact, while CSK will look to end their two-game losing streak against the defending champions.

The Titans debuted in the IPL last year and met the Chennai Super Kings twice during the league stage. GT emerged victorious on both occasions while batting second.

It will be exciting to see which team comes out on top on Saturday. Fans across the world will have their eyes on the game and will likely participate in fantasy cricket contests for the game too. Here's a list of three players who could be surprise picks in the GT vs CSK fantasy contests.

#1 Wriddhiman Saha (GT)

Wriddhiman Saha scored 67 in his last innings against CSK (Image: IPLT20.com)

Gujarat Titans' wicketkeeper batter Wriddhiman Saha was among the top run-getters for the team in IPL 2022. While most of the credit for the team's success went to Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill, David Miller, Rashid Khan and coach Ashish Nehra, Saha was an underrated match-winner.

Saha played a key role in GT's second win against Chennai Super Kings last season by scoring a half-century. He won the Player of the Match for his unbeaten knock of 67 off 57 deliveries.

The veteran wicketkeeper batter can score runs quickly in the powerplay. He can also execute dismissals behind the stumps, making him a worthy pick for the Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings game in IPL 2023.

#2 Rahul Tewatia (GT)

Rahul Tewatia played some match-winning knocks for Gujarat Titans last season. (Image: IPLT20.com)

If Gujarat Titans bat second in their IPL 2023 opener against Chennai Super Kings, Rahul Tewatia could prove to be a differential pick. The all-rounder played some handy cameos for the Gujarat-based franchise last season while chasing targets. His record in the first innings was not that great, though.

Tewatia is a good fielder and a handy leg-spin option. He could pick up a wicket or two if Titans captain Hardik Pandya gives him an opportunity to bowl in the IPL 2023 season opener.

#3 Ambati Rayudu (CSK)

Ambati Rayudu will play for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023 (Image: IPLT20.com)

Ambati Rayudu has been an underrated match-winner for Chennai Super Kings over the years. His consistency has not been on the level of Ruturaj Gaikwad or Devon Conway recently, but if Rayudu gets going, he could end up scoring the most points in fantasy contests.

Rayudu could be a wildcard option for fantasy teams for this game. He has a ton of IPL experience and could play a handy cameo if the platform is set for him or save the team from a collapse if CSK lose early wickets.

