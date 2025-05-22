IPL 2025 Fantasy League: Fantasy XI for Match 64 - GT vs LSG | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Gujarat Titans (GT) will square off against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 64th match of IPL 2025 on Thursday, May 22. The match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

With Axar Patel ruled out of yesterday's (May 21) clash against the Mumbai Indians (MI), I pivoted and changed my transfer plans, taking Noor Ahmad out for Mustafizur Rahman, retaining Ravindra Jadeja in the process.

The IPL 2025 Fantasy team suggested for the previous game.

Players playing in Match 63: KL Rahul (DC) (WK) (10 Credits), Jasprit Bumrah (MI) (BOWL) (10 Credits), Mustafizur Rahman (DC) (BOWL) (8 Credits), Suryakumar Yadav (MI) (BAT) (10 Credits), Kuldeep Yadav (DC) (BOWL) (9.5 Credits), and Ryan Rickelton (MI) (WK) (8.5 Credits).

Captain: KL Rahul. | Vice-Captain: Suryakumar Yadav.

Total Points: 20,924.5.

I have two players on my team from this match and plan to make four transfers.

Transfer Deadline: Thursday, May 22, 7.30 pm IST.

Note: The suggested team may change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 4 | Transfers Remaining: 29.

1) Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) (ALL) (10 Credits) - OUT | Aiden Markram (LSG) (ALL) (9.5 Credits) - IN

2) Suryakumar Yadav (MI) (BAT) (10 Credits) - OUT | Nicholas Pooran (LSG) (WK) (10 Credits) - IN

3) Jasprit Bumrah (MI) (BOWL) (10 Credits) - OUT | Jos Buttler (GT) (WK) (10 Credits) - IN

4) Ryan Rickelton (MI) (WK) (8.5 Credits) - OUT | Prasidh Krishna (GT) (BOWL) (8 Credits) - IN

With Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan already on the team for this match, I'm adding Jos Buttler to get the complete GT top three on my team. They have been a class apart throughout this tournament, and with Digvesh Rathi, easily LSG's best bowler this season, suspended for this match, another batting masterclass could be on the cards from that trio.

Aiden Markram's positive head-to-head matchups against compatriot Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj make him a good option on what should be a batter-friendly surface.

Nicholas Pooran somewhat returned to form in LSG's last outing and has generally done well in matches outside the Ekana Stadium this season. While he could struggle against the pace and bounce of Rabada and Prasidh, he certainly has a high points ceiling, which makes him a good option for this match.

Lastly, Prasidh Krishna is an easy transfer in for this fixture. The GT seamer has been a revelation and will no doubt make life difficult for the LSG batters this evening.

IPL Fantasy 2025 - Fantasy XI for Match 64 - GT vs LSG: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

IPL 2025 Fantasy Team for Match 64 - GT vs LSG

Players playing in Match 64: Shubman Gill (GT) (BAT) (10 Credits), Sai Sudharsan (GT) (BAT) (9.5 Credits), Prasidh Krishna (GT) (BOWL) (8 Credits), Jos Buttler (GT) (WK) (10 Credits), Aiden Markram (LSG) (ALL) (9.5 Credits), and Nicholas Pooran (LSG) (WK) (10 Credits).

One of the GT top three is sure to be the captain, and while I don't do this often, I might even be tempted to double up on their batting unit with my captaincy decisions today. Prasidh Krishna and Aiden Markram would be my preferred alternatives.

Other Players

Kuldeep Yadav (DC) (BOWL) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 66

Ayush Mhatre (CSK) (BAT) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GT, Match 67

Anshul Kamboj (CSK) (BOWL) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GT, Match 67

KL Rahul (DC) (WK) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 66

Mustafizur Rahman (DC) (BOWL) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 66

About the author Shreyas Shreyas G is a journalist who covers Fantasy sports, Cricket, Kabaddi, and other Indian sports at Sportskeeda.



He's a huge fan of KL Rahul, David De Gea, and Spurs. He also finished #39 in the ICC World T20 2021 Fantasy League and #35 in the ICC Women's T20 WC 2023 Fantasy League. Know More