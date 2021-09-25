KAH vs SBC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Assam T20 2021, Match 16

Match 16 of the Assam T20 2021 has Kaziranga Heroes (KAH) taking on the Subansiri Champs (SBC) at Judges Field in Guwahati on Saturday.

Although the Kaziranga Heroes lost their previous game to the Barak Bravehearts, they have been impressive in the Assam T20. The Heroes will now face a strong Champs side who are themselves looking to return to winning ways. With two valuable points up for grabs, a cracking game of T20 cricket awaits in Guwahati.

KAH vs SBC Probable Playing 11 Today

KAH XI

Ranjit Mali, Denish Das, Hrishikesh Tamuli, Amit Sinha (c), Pritam Debnath, Abhilash Gogol, Shivam Mittal, Kalam Raiza, Bishal Das, Abir Chakraborty and Abhijit Barman

SBC XI

Subham Mandal, Manash Gogol, Sunzow Brahma, Saahil Jain, Kunal Saikia (c), Raj Agarwal, Pritam Das, Mekhail Doley, Siddharth Sharma, Sunil Lachit and Sekhar Barman

Match Details

KAH vs SBC, Assam T20 2021, Match 16

Date & Time: September 25th 2021, 1:00 PM IST.

Venue: Judges Field, Guwahati.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Judges Field is on the slower side, with the batters having to work hard for their runs. The bowlers should get movement off the surface, keeping the batsmen on their toes. Uneven bounce could also come into play, making it even harder for the batters. Both teams will ideally look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 140 being a good total at the venue.

KAH vs SBC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Hrishikesh Tamuli: Tamuli has been fairly consistent at the top of the order, with his wicketkeeping skills also adding value to his name. With form on his side, Tamuli is a safe pick in your KAH vs SBC Dream11 fantasy team.

Batsman

Subham Mandal: Subham Mandal did well in the previous game against the Brahmaputra Boys, playing a good knock at the top of the order. He will be keen to continue the same form in this game as well, making him one to watch out for today.

All-rounder

Pritam Das: Pritam Das has been one of the better players in the competition, with a heap of Dream11 fantasy points to his name. With his all-round ability bound to have an impact on the game, Pritam is a good addition to your KAH vs SBC Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Ranjit Mali: Although Ranjit Mali has been the go-to bowler for the Heroes, he couldn't get his team over the line against the Bravehearts. With the pitch suiting his bowling style, he is surely one to watch out for in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in KAH vs SBC Dream11 Prediction Team

Abhilash Gogoi (KAH) - 333 points

Pritam Das (SBC) - 271 points

Ranjit Mali (KAH) - 253 points

Important stats for KAH vs SBC Dream11 Prediction Team

MD Kaif: 18(20) in the previous Assam T10 2021 game vs Barak Bravehearts

Ranjit Mali: 3-0-13-1 in the previous Assam T10 2021 game vs Barak Bravehearts

Subham Mandal: 45(40) in the previous Assam T10 2021 game vs Brahmaputra Boys

KAH vs SBC Dream 11 Prediction (Assam T20 2021)

KAH vs SBH Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: H Tamuli, D Das, P Debnath, S Mandal, M Kaif, A Gogoi, P Das, A Sinha, R Mali, S Sharma and M Doley

Captain: A Gogoi. Vice-captain: S Mandal

KAH vs SBH Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: H Tamuli, D Das, S Jain, S Mandal, M Kaif, A Gogoi, P Das, A Sinha, R Mali, A Barman and M Doley

Captain: P Das. Vice-captain: A Gogoi

Edited by Samya Majumdar