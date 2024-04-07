LKN vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2024, Match 21

The 21st match of the Indian Premier League 2024 will see Lucknow SuperGiants (LKN) squaring off against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday, April 7. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about today's LKN vs GT Dream11 Prediction, playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Lucknow SuperGiants had a great start to the 2024 season, winning two of their last three matches. They are currently placed fourth on the points table. Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, are seventh in the points table with two wins from their last four matches in the 2024 season.

These two sides have locked horns four times, and Gujarat Titans have dominated in all the games.

LKN vs GT Match Details

The 21st match of the Indian Premier League 2024 will be played on April 7 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

LKN vs GT, 21st Match

Date and Time: 7th April 2024, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Pitch Report

There are two pitches at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. While the first one supports the spinners, the other pitch is good for batters. The last IPL match played here was between Lucknow SuperGiants and Punjab Kings, where a total of 377 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets.

LKN vs GT Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

LKN - W W L L W

GT - L W L W L

LKN vs GT Probable Playing XI

LKN Playing XI

No injury updates

KL Rahul (c & wk), Quinton de Kock, Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mayank Yadav, M. Siddharth

GT Playing XI

No injury updates

Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill ©, Sai Sudharsan, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Darshan Nalkande, Mohit Sharma

LKN vs GT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

KL Rahul

KL Rahul is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He has smashed 200 runs in just six matches at this venue and has a very good average against Gujarat Titans. Quinton de Kock is another good wicket-keeper pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill will be the fan favorite in today's match. He has smashed 157 runs in the four head-to-head matches. He has also racked up 164 runs in the last four matches. Sai Sudharsan is another good batter pick who has smashed 236 runs in just eight matches at this venue.

All-rounders

Marcus Stoinis

Azmatullah Omarzai and Marcus Stoinis are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Krunal Pandya is another good pick for today's nail-biting match. All three players are not only expected to perform with bat, but also show their performances with the ball at this venue.

Bowlers

Mayank Yadav

The top bowler option for today's Dream11 team is Mayank Yadav. The pitch conditions will heavily favor him and he has already taken six wickets in the last two matches. Rashid Khan is another good bowler who has taken seven wickets in the four head-to-head matches.

LKN vs GT match captain and vice-captain choices

Quinton de Kock

Quinton de Kock is in top form, having recently played a crucial innings of 81 runs in the last match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He also has an exceptional venue and head-to-head record. This makes him the top captaincy option.

KL Rahul

KL Rahul loves performing against Gujarat Titans and pitch is also expected to assist him. He is yet to find his momentum in the 2024 season but has an exceptional venue record.

5 Must-Picks for LKN vs GT, 21st Match

KL Rahul

Nicholas Pooran

Quinton de Kock

Shubman Gill

Sai Sudharsan

Lucknow SuperGiants vs Gujarat Titans Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Lucknow SuperGiants vs Gujarat Titans Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: KL Rahul, N Pooran, Q de Kock

Batters: S Gill, K Williamson, S Sudharsan

All-rounders: M Stoinis, A Omarzai

Bowlers: M Yadav, M Sharma, R Khan

Lucknow SuperGiants vs Gujarat Titans Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: KL Rahul, N Pooran, Q de Kock, W Saha

Batters: S Gill, K Williamson, S Sudharsan

All-rounders: M Stoinis

Bowlers: N ul Haq, M Sharma, R Khan