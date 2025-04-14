LSG vs CSK Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL match – April 14, 2025

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) host the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 30th match of IPL 2025 on Monday, April 14, at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.

One of the lowest-rated teams before the start of the season, LSG has done really well to silence their critics with their dazzling batting displays and spirited bowling efforts. With four wins in six games, with the most recent one coming against the table toppers GT, they will be riding high on confidence going into this match.

At the other end of the spectrum, five-time champions and one of the higher-rated teams going into IPL 2025, CSK, is absolutely struggling. They've lost five games on the trot and were hammered by KKR in their own den on Friday.

This is a high-stakes game with lots on the line, especially for CSK, and it should be a close one. Let's now look at the top three Dream11 captaincy picks for this match.

#3 Nicholas Pooran (WK) (LSG)

Nicholas Pooran has been a menace to pretty much every bowling attack he has faced.

Nicholas Pooran has undoubtedly been the best player of the tournament so far, and despite all the negative matchups he's likely to face against CSK today, you would back him to have another terrific outing.

Pooran doesn't have favorable numbers against Matheesha Pathirana, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Noor Ahmad, and given the punishingly large ground dimensions at the Ekana, a mishit might just go to hand.

However, it's very scary to go against him with captaincy on Dream11, as such is his popularity. It's also important to note that aside from Noor and Khaleel, none of the CSK bowlers are in good form, whereas Pooran has been timing and striking them like a dream.

#2 Noor Ahmad (BOWL) (CSK)

Left-arm mystery spinner Noor Ahmad has easily been CSK's most consistent performer in this very disappointing season. He has picked up 12 wickets in six matches at an excellent bowling average of 13.17 and hasn't gone wicketless in even one match.

Noor is one of the best white-ball bowlers in the world against LHBs, and his battle with Nicholas Pooran and David Miller will be one to watch out for. Bowlers definitely have something in it for them at the Ekana Stadium, and with some support from the other end, Noor could easily pick up a multi-wicket haul tonight.

#1 Mitchell Marsh (BAT) (LSG)

Mitchell Marsh missed LSG's win over GT due to personal reasons, but is expected to return to the top of the order against CSK. The Australian all-rounder, playing as a pure batter this season, has unlocked a new level to his batting, smashing four half-centuries in five games with unreal consistency.

Powerplay bowling has been a major concern for CSK this season, and Marsh is someone who can take full toll of that. Yes, he might not have the best of games against the spinners, but the in-form batter could race away to a pretty big Dream11 haul by the end of the powerplay. He's certainly a strong captaincy option for this fixture.

