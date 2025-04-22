LSG vs DC Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you can pick for today’s IPL match – April 22, 2025

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and the Delhi Capitals (DC) will lock horns in the 40th match of IPL 2025 on Tuesday, April 22. The match will be played at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

The two teams first clashed on March 24 this season and produced one of the best matches in IPL history, with Ashutosh Sharma's 31-ball 66* helping DC pull off an improbable one-wicket victory while chasing 210. Both teams have fared well since then, with LSG registering five wins in eight outings and DC winning the same number of matches in seven attempts.

A win tonight would go a long way in strengthening the playoff chances of either team. Another thrilling contest is on the cards tonight. It's time now to look at the top three Dream11 differentials for this fixture.

LSG vs DC Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you can pick for today’s IPL match

Sri Lankan pacer Dushmantha Chameera could be a handy Dream11 differential if he makes his DC debut tonight.

Sri Lanka seamer Dushmantha Chameera is set to make his first appearance for DC against his former side, LSG, tonight. After warming the bench for the first half of the season, Chameera could be called upon to strengthen the DC pace battery, which has been quite expensive and inconsistent this season.

An excellent new-ball bowler, Chameera could prove crucial in striking early against LSG's in-form top order. His positive match-up against Nicholas Pooran and economical numbers against other LSG batters increase his point-scoring potential.

He's a solid Dream11 differential for this fixture if he features in DC's playing XI tonight.

Ayush Badoni has been one of LSG's most reliable players since his debut in 2022, and he could play a crucial role in tonight's match as well. Relegated to the bench in LSG's last outing against RR, Badoni came on as an Impact Sub and scored a brilliant half-century to revive their innings after a poor start.

He's their fourth-highest run-scorer this season with 181 runs in seven innings at an average of 30.16 and a strike rate of 135.07. He's quite familiar with the Ekana Stadium and averages 33.7 at a strike rate of 141 in 15 innings.

The 25-year-old batter could have an important role to play in the second half of the LSG innings and could be a powerful Dream11 differential.

#1 Digvesh Rathi (BOWL) (LSG)

LSG leg-spinner Digvesh Rathi could be a potent Dream11 differential for tonight's fixture. Digvesh has been one of the most economical bowlers in the league, picking up nine wickets in eight outings at an economy rate of 7.44. Aside from their most recent game against RR, Digvesh hasn't gone wicketless in any other fixture.

He has captain Rishabh Pant's complete backing and has bowled in wicket-taking phases of the game, such as the powerplay and the death overs. Spin has been the undoing of the DC batters in this IPL, which makes someone like Digvesh a deadly option with the ball tonight.

He could be a strong Dream11 differential in this fixture.

