LSG vs GT Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you can pick for today’s IPL match – April 12, 2025

The Lucknow Supergiants (LSG) will go up against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 26th match of IPL 2025 on Saturday, April 12, at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. It's the first match of the Saturday doubleheader, with the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) hosting the Punjab Kings (PBKS) later in the day.

GT hold the upper hand in this clash between the two newest teams in the IPL, winning four of the five matches between the sides. However, LSG's lone win came at this venue last season. With Rishabh Pant's team faring quite well this season (three wins in five outings), they'll back themselves to stun the high-flying Titans.

In what should be an exciting contest, let's look at three Dream11 differentials who could make a difference for their backers.

LSG vs GT Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you can pick for today’s IPL match

Akash Deep is one of the most experienced bowlers in this LSG side.

LSG are one of the few teams that are content operating with only five frontline bowlers in the league, and that's what makes it easier to back their bowlers on Dream11. Even if they make a bad start to the game, the lack of other options means that they get another chance to deliver later in the match, making them safer Dream11 options.

Akash Deep is one such bowler who could be a handy pick for this fixture. He was one of LSG's marquee signings at the auction, with the franchise shelling out ₹8 crore to purchase him. He has picked up three wickets in two matches, albeit at a very expensive economy rate of 12.62.

The seasoned Bengal seamer would love the long boundaries and the black soil surface at the Ekana Stadium. He could be an interesting differential to add to your teams, especially with the increase in Dream11 points for picking up wickets.

While his place in the GT playing XI is still uncertain, Washington Sundar has done more than enough to stake his claim in the team. With three left-handers, potentially four, in the LSG top seven, Sundar could finally get a chance to bowl this season.

After his quickfire 49 at No. 4 helped GT ease to a victory against SRH, it was a surprise to see him benched against RR. However, the more bowler-friendly conditions at this venue make Sundar a valuable asset to GT.

While there is a risk of him being under-utilized in both the batting and bowling departments, the upside is quite high, and that's why Washington Sundar could be a strong Dream11 differential.

#1 Rishabh Pant (WK) (LSG)

Rishabh Pant's lean run keeps getting extended with every passing game, and as a result, his Dream11 ownership keeps plummeting to newer lows. In a rather selfless move, the LSG captain acknowledged his poor run of form and opted not to bat against KKR, sending in the more in-form Abdul Samad and David Miller to maintain the momentum of the innings, potentially helping them score the few extra runs that helped them secure a win.

However, he'll back himself to come good against GT, a side he likes playing against. The wicketkeeper-batter has scored 147 runs in three innings against the Titans, getting dismissed only once and scoring at a strike rate of 177.11.

Given his high point-scoring potential, selecting Pant at a differential ownership level is an opportunity that Dream11 players shouldn't miss out on.

