LSG vs GT Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL match – April 12, 2025

The Lucknow Supergiants (LSG) and the Gujarat Titans (GT) go head-to-head in the 26th match of IPL 2025 on Saturday, April 12, at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

LSG come into this match on the back of a nervy win over KKR away from home. Their batters set them up well, with Nicholas Pooran and Mitchell Marsh extending their purple patch to cross the 80-run mark with ease. However, it took a special effort from their bowling unit to make a comeback and restrict the marauding KKR batters to eventually win by four runs.

GT, meanwhile, are arguably the most in-form team in the competition. They've won four games on the bounce and convincingly beat RR in their last outing. They'll look to make it five in a row with a win this afternoon.

With plenty of in-form players featuring in this clash, let's look at three who would make ideal Dream11 captaincy choices.

LSG vs GT Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL match

Jos Buttler fits right in at No. 3 in GT's batting order.

GT wicketkeeper Jos Buttler would make a solid Dream11 captaincy choice for this match. The England batter has shined at No. 3 for GT, scoring 202 runs in five innings at an average of 50.50 and a strike rate of 162.90. At the Ekana Stadium, which is a larger ground compared to the IPL average, Buttler's hitting power and his experience should come to the fore.

He's someone who loves playing a long inning and is an effortless boundary hitter. Considering that he'll also make contributions from behind the stumps, he's definitely a no-brainer in the captaincy debate this afternoon.

#2 Nicholas Pooran (WK) (LSG)

Arguably the most in-form T20 batter at the moment, Nicholas Pooran is exhibiting a level of hitting that is unseen in world cricket. The Caribbean powerhouse has smashed 288 runs in five matches, averaging 72.00 and scoring at a strike rate of 225.

Yes, his numbers at the Ekana Stadium aren't the best, but his current form definitely negates any negative matchups, especially with him batting much higher up the order than he ever has in the IPL.

Given the frailties in their bowling unit, LSG lean heavily on their batters to give themselves a chance of winning every time. So expect Pooran to be at his ballistic best and reward your Dream11 teams with some captaincy points.

Another southpaw who's in terrific form this season is GT's Sai Sudharsan. While not as explosive as Pooran, the Tamil Nadu batter has been just as prolific a run-getter with his excellent temperament, technique, and shot selection. He's faced some brilliant bowling lineups so far but has still managed to score 273 runs at an average of 54.60 and a strike rate of 151.67 in five innings.

He's a run accumulator and someone who values his wicket a lot, making him a more reliable and consistent captaincy option than most others. On what should be a tricky surface to bat on, Sudharsan's solid technique and hunger for runs make him one of the best Dream11 captaincy choices.

