This IPL 2021 season, play Fantasy Sports on Fan2Play to win big

Over the last few years, Fantasy Sports has taken off like never before, especially in India. In fact, over the last five years, fantasy sports has seen a massive hike from two million users in June 2016 to 90-100 million in 2020. Such has been the evolution of fantasy sports and their apps. If you see, every other day, there is a new fantasy app that pops up in the market and they come up with something new and something unique which makes them stand out from the rest and the prior fantasy apps.

One such app that has started to boom in the recent past is Fan2Play. It was founded by the Fan2Play Games Pvt Ltd only in 2020 but it is out with a vision and mission to redefine the scope and the world of Fantasy Sports. Fan2Play has started doing things ‘outside the boxing’ and is they are one of the best upcoming fantasy apps in India.

Till now, most fantasy sports apps required the users the build teams with 11 players combining from the two teams, which then needed a captain and a vice-captain choice. However, with the introduction of Fan2Play, the users don’t have to worry about picking 11 players. They can pick either two, three of four players based on their wish and choice and participate in one-on-one contests to win big.

In two-player contests, all the user needs to do is pick one player from either side and that’s that. Similarly, in four-player contests, the user will be allowed to pick two players from each side and then, he/she can participate. As far as the three-player contests are concerned, the user can pick two players from one of the teams and one player from the other team. This is where Fan2Play stands out in the Indian market among the other fantasy apps.

In addition to this, there is also a classic 11-player contest which the fantasy geeks and other users want to play. This is similar to all the other fantasy sports apps where the user will be allowed to pick 11 players from the two teams that are playing the game. At most, the user can pick seven players from a single team. He/she will also need to pick a captain and vice-captain for this classic 11-player contest.

However, one big difference between the other apps and Fan2Play is that there is no limit on the credits. In other fantasy apps, there is a limit to the credits which is usually 100 and you need budget players in your side as well. Here, in Fan2Play, the users can pick any number of high credit players they want and as many pick superstar players as they like.

And the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is the big jackpot as you can play Fantasy Sports and Cricket on the Fan2Play app and win big, exciting prize monies for every contest.

To make it bigger, Fan2Play’s winning probability model gives the users a bare minimum of 50% chance of winning their respective contests which is reported to be higher than any other fantasy sports apps.

You could play the head to head contests which are the two-player, three-player and four-player leagues. This may or may not have entry fees. The users can create their own contests as well and play them with their friends and family. It is left up to the discretion of the users if they want to keep an entry fee which will result in some prize money. If there is no entry fee, the winner will just get the bragging rights.

Meanwhile, there are various contests lined up in the classic 11-player fantasy as well. There is a SuperHit Contest in which you invest little and win big. For example, if you take the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders game that is due to take place on the 11th of April, you can pick an 11-player team of your choice and invest Rs 25 and if you win, you can get a minimum of Rs 28 to 2040. There are contests starting as low as Rs 5 as well which is Popular Contests. There are more contests like 1 Ka 1000, 2x winnings, Battle of the Champions, where you play with a selected few players and win big.

Advertisement

What’s more, is that you can join each contest with multiple teams as well. Hence, this 2021 IPL season, play Fantasy Sports on Fan2Play to win big.

Download Fan2Play Fantasy App now to get a Free Entry Contest for the IPL 2021 season. Download Now.