Top 5 Fantasy Sports apps in India, featuring Fan2play

Fantasy sports has become a massive part of the sporting world in the current day. A few years back it was even hard to imagine that one could make a team of players from two teams that are currently and with that team one could compete with other users. It has become reality with the introduction of fantasy sports. All you do is create a virtual team with the knowledge of a particular sport and win big prizes based on the points you gain from that particular team.

Over the last few years, fantasy in sports has grown and has developed immensely around the world and it has started gaining huge popularity in India as well. In fact, the numbers don’t lie either. According to a survey, in June 2016, there were approximately two million users in India playing fantasy sports and that has increased exponentially in five years. In 2020, it was reported that approximately 90-100 million users played fantasy sports. The introduction of fantasy sports has kept the fans more engrossed in the game and they have started analysing. The research around the game, players and the venues has increased a lot more when compared to a few years back.

Almost every top league, every series or every tournament that is played gets featured on most of the fantasy platforms. Every now and then, there is a new fantasy platform that emerges in the market. Thus, here we look at the top five fantasy sports apps in India which also features Fan2Play.

Fan2Play

Fan2Play is one of the most recent fantasy apps that has come in to the Indian market. It was founded by Fan2Play Games Pvt Ltd in 2020 and it is rapidly on the rise. Fan2Play is very versatile fantasy and adaptive. Unlike most of the premier fantasy apps, Fan2Play does not have a set template. The users can create a two-player, three-player and four-player teams to participate in contests and these will be one-on-one challenges. There is also a classic 11-player contest as well.

In addition to this, users can create a contest that is invisible to the other users and compete with their own group of friends and family. There is no credit limit either. As far as cricket is concerned, Fan2Play requires the users to pick a minimum of one wicket-keeper, two batters, one all-rounder and two bowlers. However, just like other fantasy apps, Fan2Play allows the user to pick a maximum of seven players from a particular team.

One of Fan2Play’s biggest offering to its users is its High Winning Probability Model when compared to some of the other apps. Fan2Play aims at redefining the world of fantasy sports.

Dream11

Dream11 is arguably the biggest and most popular fantasy app in India. It was founded by Harsh Jain and Bhavit Sheth back in 2008 and the numbers of users currently stand a whopping 10 crore+. It has the arguably largest spread in sports across all the fantasy apps. It provides Fantasy Cricket, Football, Kabaddi, Basketball, Hockey, Volleyball, Baseball and Handball. In fact, various tournaments and leagues around the world have collaborated and have Dream11 as their sponsor. Moreover, you can create as many as 11 teams for a single contest. Thus, the prize money reward is huge as well and at times, for a big T20 league like the IPL, the entire prize pool for a mega league contest could go as high as INR 25 crore.

My11Circle

One of the fastest-growing and popular becoming a sought-after fantasy sports app is My11Circle. This is a purely cricketing fantasy app and it is owned and operated by Play Games24x7 Pvt Ltd. In My11Circle, the user turns into a selector where he can pick as many as six teams for a particular match and he/she can employ various combinations of teams, pick different captains, bowling combinations, the best player of the match and a host of other things. The users can create their own contests as well which they want to play with their respective friends and family.

MyTeam11

MyTeam11 is one of the recent fantasy apps that is gaining a lot of popularity and is becoming well-reputed as well. It was launched in 2016 and has created a base of 18 million+ users in just five years. It provides fantasy contests for 10 major sports and in fact, it is one of the few gaming and fantasy apps that is available in multiple languages. It also hosts quiz contests apart from the regular fantasy leagues.

Mobile Premier League (MPL) Fantasy

Mobile Premier League (MPL) is a mobile e-Sports gaming platform which comprises of numerous categories of games. It was launched in 2018 and it is owned by Galactus Funware Technology Pvt Ltd. It also includes fantasy and the MPL app provides a fantasy platform for four sports – cricket, football, basketball and kabaddi. You can pick your respective teams for every game and compete with thousands of other users. You can play one on one battles or even participate in bigger leagues. The MPL app on the whole has a base of 60 million+ users.

