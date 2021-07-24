Top 10 managerial upgrades of the past decade

An adept manager has the ability to carry a team of misfits to glory, making the best of what he has using tactical brilliance and man-management skills. The said personality has the potential to transform a tedious group of individuals into a single high-functioning unit. Ergo, a simple switch in the dugout can work wonders for struggling teams that possess a certain level of pedigree.

Multiple sides have witnessed a complete 360-degree turnaround to their fate after trading managers. Chelsea ditched club-legend Frank Lampard mid-season last year and replaced him with former PSG boss Thomas Tuchel. In a matter of months, they went from competing in a top four dogfight to winning last season's Champions League. They defeated Guardiola's all-conquering Manchester City on their way to the illustrious title, while remaining unbeaten against every big team they went up against.

Keeping tabs on recent managerial changes

The 2021 transfer window has seen a lot of changes in personnel, with numerous managers signing up for a fresh challenge. Carlo Ancelotti returned to Real Madrid for a second time, refreshing the memories of Los Blancos' elusive La Decima under the esteemed manager. Julian Nagelsmann has finally taken charge of Bayern Munich in their first friendly against FC Köln, narrowly losing the match by one goal.

Julian Nagelsmann: "A first test is always interesting. Considering the squad that played today, it was good. Some players did very well. We had two or three chances to score more goals in the first half. It was an entertaining test match" [@MagentaTV] pic.twitter.com/cxBa40OrkL — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) July 17, 2021

Following a chaotic few weeks, Daniel Levy was able to land Nuno Espírito Santo as the new Tottenham coach. The former Wolves manager will have the arduous job of steadying the ship at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after two turbulent seasons under the enigmatic José Mourinho. Even Rafael Benitez's appointment at Everton, having managed their Merseyside rivals Liverpool in the past, has baffled many.

Bearing that in mind, let's take a look at some managers whose appointments took their clubs to new heights:

#10 Tim Sherwood to Mauricio Pochettino (Tottenham)

Mauricio Pochettino after the historic Champions League win against City

Hired in 2014, Mauricio Pochettino replaced the outgoing Tim Sherwood after a lackluster season. Spurs finished sixth in the league under their former player in the 2013-14 campaign. Even if the result wasn't substandard in hindsight, the following seasons under Pochettino would turn Sherwood's sacking into a masterstroke.

The Argentine manager transformed the Lilywhites into regular top four contenders, even fighting for the title on two separate occasions. His high-pressing football and resourcefulness brought the best out of dogged players like Eric Dier. Under Pochettino, Spurs enjoyed a historic run to the Champions League final, dumping the likes of Manchester City and Ajax out in emphatic fashion.

However, a poor start to the 2019-20 campaign ended his career at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The English club have struggled to find a suitable replacement ever since.

#9 Paul Groves to Eddie Howe (AFC Bournemouth)

Eddie Howe won the Championship title with Bournemout in 2015

The story of Eddie Howe and AFC Bournemouth is football's romance at its finest. A graduate of the Cherries' academy, Howe took over the club's reins in 2008, when they were languishing in the fourth tier of English football. A brief stint with Burnley followed before the former defender returned to his boyhood club.

🦢 Eddie Howe is the early favourite to be the next Swansea City manager at 4/1.



🗞️ Reports suggest Steve Cooper will officially leave the club in the coming days. #Swans pic.twitter.com/Cy59ZTRxFC — oddschecker (@oddschecker) July 21, 2021

Howe worked wonders with Bournemouth, taking them from their struggles in League One, straight to the Premier League in a matter of four seasons. His tenure saw the Cherries finish as high as 9th in the English top division while regularly challenging the big guns. It was a feat that few would've thought of a decade earlier when the club was etched in lower-league mediocrity.

#8 Paul Heckingbottom to Marcelo Bielsa (Leeds United)

Leeds have been the most entertaining side of the Premier League under Marcelo Bielsa

One of the most influential managers in modern football, Marcelo Bielsa has been touted as the "best manager in the world" by none other than Josep Guardiola. The 66-year-old Argentine earned his coaching badges in 1990 and has been a manager ever since.

Bielsa has chosen difficult and interesting projects throughout his career. While some campaigns have underwhelmed, his tenure at Elland Road has been nothing short of a miracle. Inheriting a shoddy squad, Bielsa nearly led the Peacocks to promotion in his first season, only to falter in the final stages.

Nevertheless, his second season saw Leeds top the Championship with a whopping 93 points. They were finally promoted to the top flight after 16 years in the wilderness. In their first season back, Bielsa guided Leeds to a fantastic 9th place finish while playing some fantastic, high-voltage football. The Argentine is a master tactician indeed.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Anantaajith Ra