10 best midfielders in world football this season (2020-21)

After almost nine months of exciting action, the 2020-21 season has drawn to a close. It was a season that was played almost entirely behind closed doors. While the absence of fans did take away a lot of the sheen, there was still no shortage of excitement across the top European leagues.

The 2020-21 campaign officially ended this past Saturday as Chelsea beat Manchester City to win the UEFA Champions League. We've seen the emergence of a lot of young and exciting players this term. We've also seen some of the very best in the business continue to dominate.

As is often the case, the battle on the ground is won in midfield. Having world-class midfielders is paramount to any side that has major ambitions. Without further ado, let's take a look at ten of the best midfielders from the 2020-21 season.

#10 Frenkie De Jong (Barcelona)

FC Barcelona v Atletico de Madrid - La Liga Santander

Barcelona signed Frenkie De Jong, hoping that he can be a long-term replacement for the ageing Sergio Busquets. But De Jong has proved that he thrives in a more advanced role and that's certainly a good thing for the Catalans. The Dutchman's technical proficiency and ability on the ball makes him a reliable presence on the field.

Alongside the young Pedri, De Jong has been key to Barcelona's attacking exploits this season. He is also an extremely versatile player and even filled in at centre-back a few times when Barcelona were dealing with a number of injury issues.

De Jong has quickly established himself as one of Barcelona's most important players and he made 37 appearances in the league, starting in 35 of them. He has also scored seven goals and provided eight assists across all competitions for Ronald Koeman's men this term.

#9 Jack Grealish (Aston Villa)

Aston Villa v Chelsea - Premier League

Jack Grealish had given us a good account of the quality he possesses in the 2019-20 season. He was largely responsible for Aston Villa surviving the drop by the skin of their teeth. He stepped up in the 2020-21 season and has truly established himself as one of the best players in the Premier League.

Aston Villa had a pretty decent campaign and once again, Grealish was their main man. Though he missed almost three months of action after picking up a shinbone injury in February, he had done enough by then to ensure Dean Smith's men would finish close to the top half of the table.

In 27 appearances across all competitions, Grealish scored seven goals and provided 12 assists. The 25-year-old also created 3.3 chances per game, which is the second highest among Premier League midfielders.

The way that Grealish could have scored 2 wonder runs this season Is impressive, he's gonna finish them next year pic.twitter.com/iU03icQnWx — JayUTV (@JayUTV) May 26, 2021

#8 Nicolo Barella (Inter Milan)

Udinese Calcio v FC Internazionale - Serie A

Romelu Lukaku's striking partnership with Lautaro Martinez was central to Inter Milan's Serie A triumph this season. But young Nicolo Barella's contributions from midfield shouldn't be overlooked. Antonio Conte's midfield general was at his tenacious best this season and is a livewire every time he steps on the field.

He is an excellent box-to-box midfielder with incredible work rate. His relentlessness benefits Inter Milan on both sides of the pitch. Barella was always there to lend a helping hand in defence and also to join his attackers to provide an extra option in the final third.

The 24-year-old scored three goals and provided 13 assists in 46 appearances across all competitions for the Nerazzurri in the 2020-21 season.

Nicolo Barella with one of the best assists you’ll ever see 🤯 pic.twitter.com/g0GPvjkJZV — Goal (@goal) November 9, 2020

1 / 3 NEXT