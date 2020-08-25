10 Most valuable LaLiga clubs

Ever since the turn of the last decade, Europe witnessed a remarkable dominance established by LaLiga Santander. Since 2010, Spanish teams Barcelona and Real Madrid have won six out of a possible ten UEFA Champions Leagues, while Sevilla alone have won four UEFA Europa Leagues.

Even Atletico Madrid have left a good account of themselves in Europe as they won two UELs and reached the finals of two UCL editions, only to be beaten by their cross-town rivals Real Madrid.

500 - FC Bayern München have scored their 500th UEFA Champions League goal becoming just the third side to reach this tally in the competition after Barcelona (517) and Real Madrid (567). Opener. #PSGFCB #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/KxsyPJbVYL — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 23, 2020

This era of Spanish dominance has also translated into LaLiga as the top-flight is brimming with a host of quality teams regardless of their statures in the league. Clubs such as Getafe, Granada, and other relatively smaller sides have also impressed profoundly in the league, going toe-to-toe with some of the best players in the world.

The fact that such clubs can compete for spots higher up the table is a testament to their football ability as they are able to do so despite the glaring financial disparities.

On that note, here, we take a look at the ten most valuable clubs in LaLiga Santander.

#10 Getafe | €155.70m

Cucurella has been one of Getafe's most impressive players

After a mighty impressive fifth-place finish in 2018/19, Getafe failed to replicate their previous achievements with a rather disappointing eighth-place finish this year. The Azulones have quickly become one of the most tricky teams to play against due to their no-nonsense style as they play in a rigid block of either four or five at the back, adopting a pragmatic approach.

Jose Bordalas' men were certainly not on the same level as they were last year, and remarkably, they were the most indisciplined team in LaLiga this time around with a whopping 131 yellow cards and seven reds to their name. Three of those seven red cards came in the space of two minutes against Villarreal after a heated fight between the players saw Allan Nyom, Xabier Exteita, and Damien Suarez get sent off.

40 - Getafe have been involved in the four #LaLiga games with most fouls conceded this season:



41 - Atlético de Madrid x Getafe

40 - Leganés x Getafe

40 - Valencia x Getafe

40 - Getafe x Barcelona



Brand#LaLigaSantander #DerbiHistorico pic.twitter.com/wj10jjTFvN — OptaJose (@OptaJose) January 17, 2020

After a disappointing exit from the UEL as well as a lack of European football next year, the Azulones would hope for a strong season which could help them return to the competition in 2021/22.

#9 Real Betis | €214.25m

Betis midfielder Nabil Fekir in action

Real Betis have become something of a neutral's favourite in recent times due to their style of play as well as the players they have. Quique Setien made a name for himself at the Estadio Benito Villamarin with his expansive, attacking approach which made his case for him when he was in contention for the Barcelona job.

However, things seem to be going from bad to worse for Betis, who finished tenth last year and a torrid 15th this year. Even after both of Setien and Rubi's departures, Betis have stuck to their values despite their lack of success and looked to play expansive football. In the 2019/20 season, they had the fourth-highest average possession in the league (55.7%), an average pass accuracy only bettered by Real Madrid and Barcelona (83.4%), and possess a host of talented players.

8 - Real Betis have received more red cards than any other side in LaLiga this season (8) and they are the only team with different players to be sent off twice in 2019/20: Zouhair Feddal and Nabil Fekir. Tension. pic.twitter.com/0bu46XXP6d — OptaJose (@OptaJose) July 1, 2020

The likes of Nabil Fekir, Marc Bartra, Sergio Canales, and other impressive names on their roster would hope to lift the club to a higher level in the coming seasons. With an experienced manager such as Manuel Pellegrini at the helm, the signs do look promising for Los Verdiblancos.

#8 Athletic Bilbao | €216.30m

Veteran Spaniard Raul Garcia was Athletic's highest scorer this year

One of the most historic club in Spanish football, Athletic Bilbao are currently amidst a terrible run in LaLiga Santander. After an awful 16th-place finish in 2017/18, they made progress by climbing back up to eighth place in 2018/19, only to drop three spots lower this year as they ended the campaign in a disappointing 11th place.

Gaizka Garitano's men will hope to take the positives from this season and hope to return to the higher end of the league table. A lack of goals has really hurt the Basque club this year as they've scored just 41 goals, one more than a relegated Mallorca side. Veteran Spaniard Raul Garcia was their LaLiga top scorer with 15 goals, with no other Athletic player even hitting double figures. Inaki Williams is their next highest scorer with just six goals in 34 starts for the club.

122 - Iñaki Williams is the player with the most consecutive LaLiga games played in the 21st century (122). Milestone. pic.twitter.com/pxWV8zhtsz — OptaJose (@OptaJose) September 1, 2019

The squad has a right mix of young players such as Unai Simon, who recently signed a new deal with the club, and experienced veterans. Athletic would hope to reach the heights that they did in the past and return to the upper end of the table.

