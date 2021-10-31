10 players who have scored the most goals since 2020

World-class strikers are not easy to find. Goals win games, and having a player who is a constant attacking threat is a blessing to have.

Such players do not come cheap, but they raise the ceiling of a team. All elite teams possess world-class strikers who boast prolific goalscoring records. These players are not just excellent goalscorers, but also technically gifted and physically dominant.

On that note, here's a look at the ten players who have scored the most goals since 2020.

#10 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) | 56 goals

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United - Premier League

Harry Kane might be struggling for form right now, but there is no denying his quality and ability.

A product of the Tottenham Hotspur academy, Kane has evolved into one of the best strikers in the world. The England international has been a prolific attacking presence for both club and country.

Last season, he was arguably the best player in the Premier League. Kane made 35 league appearances, scoring 23 goals and providing 14 assists.

The 28-year-old has made nine appearances in the Premier League this season, but has only mustered one goal and one assist. Kane was heavily linked with a move to Manchester City in the summer. Despite concrete interest from City, Tottenham refused to let go of their talisman. One has to wonder whether his performances are being affected because of that.

#9 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) | 58 goals

Real Madrid CF vs CA Osasuna - La Liga Santander

Karim Benzema is among the favourites to lift the Ballon d'Or award this time around, and rightly so.

Benzema is a sensational striker. Cristiano Ronaldo's presence at Real Madrid often overshadowed Benzema's contributions. Since Ronaldo's departure in 2018, Benzema has firmly established himself as Real Madrid's attacking superstar. He is the best player in La Liga as well.

The France international has produced some virtuoso performances for the club in recent years. Last season, in 34 La Liga appearances, Benzema scored 23 goals, and provided nine assists.

This season, the 33-year old has scored nine goals, and provided seven assists in just ten league appearances. Benzema also played a key role as France won the UEFA Nations League this year.

#8 Ciro Immobile (Lazio) | 58 goals

Atalanta BC vs SS Lazio - Serie A

Ciro Immobile might have struggled outside of Italy, but his record in Serie A can only be matched by a select few.

Immobile's spells with Borussia Dortmund and Sevilla were nothing to write home about. He moved to Lazio in 2016 from Sevilla for £8.5 million, and has not stopped scoring since then. The Italy international made 35 Serie A appearances last season, scoring 20 goals and providing seven assists.

Immobile is by no means a perfect striker, and his form for the national team has often been criticised. However, he is comfortably one of the best strikers in Serie A right now. The 31-year-old has made ten league appearances this season, scoring nine goals and providing three assists. He was Italy manager Roberto Mancini's preferred striker during their victorious Euro 2020 campaign this summer.

You may also like: 5 players who have a similar playing style to Lionel Messi.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav