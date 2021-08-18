10 players who are undroppable for their clubs

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic wrecking clubs' finances, teams that wish to contend in multiple competitions have not hesitated to bring in quality players.

Manchester City recently landed Jack Grealish on a big transfer and are close to signing striker Harry Kane. Manchester United have brought in Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane; Chelsea have acquired Romelu Lukaku.

Elsewhere in Europe, Bayern Munich have landed exciting young centre-back Dayot Upamecano; Atletico Madrid have signed Copa America 2021 winner Rodrigo de Paul; AS Roma have acquired the services of Tammy Abraham. Ligue 1 giants PSG have made a spate of high-profile transfers to lay down a gauntlet for the rest of the continent.

Nevertheless, there are a few players who are so integral to their team's cause that they are considered virtually undroppable. That's because their absence tends to significantly affect their team's balance and efficacy. On that note, here's a look at ten such players:

#10 N'Golo Kante

N'Golo Kante has won trophies galore for club and country.

N'Golo Kante's stock has been on the rise after he played a stellar role in Leicester City's improbable triumph in the 2015-16 Premier League.

Chelsea immediately snapped up the defensive midfielder, who has won a Premier League, Champions League, Europa League, FA Cup and UEFA Super Cup in six seasons at the club. The Blues have had a few managerial changes since Kante's arrival, but the Frenchman is usually one of the first names on Chelsea's team sheet.

The 30-year-old, regarded as one of the finest defensive midfielders in the game at the moment, has also excelled for France, winning the 2018 FIFA World Cup with Les Bleus. He was one of Chelsea's standout performers in last season's Champions League final against Manchester City.

N'Golo Kanté's #UCLFinal game by numbers for Chelsea:



85% passing accuracy

53 touches

11 duels won (most)

10 ball recoveries (most)

4 aerials won (!)

3 tackles

2 touches in the opp. box

2 clearances

2 interceptions

2 fouls won



One of the great UCL Final performances. 👏 pic.twitter.com/dukI1LEL5d — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 29, 2021

Kante has made over 200 appearances for Chelsea, scoring 11 goals and providing ten assists. But it's his assured presence in the middle of the park, breaking up opponents' plays and starting moves from the back that makes Kante a key player for both club and country.

#9 Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes has been a standout performer for Manchester United.

Bruno Fernandes has been like a breath of fresh air since his arrival at Old Trafford in January 2020. In one and a half seasons at the club, the 26-year-old has already racked up 43 goals in 81 games, with 29 of these strikes coming in the Premier League.

Fernandes, who is the club's designated penalty taker and is also a set-piece specialist, opened his account in the 2021-22 Premier League by scoring his first hat-trick for Manchester United.

10 - Bruno Fernandes' hat-trick is the 10th scored on the opening weekend in Premier League history, with Leeds the first club to concede two such trebles in the competition (also Mo Salah last season). Magic. #MUNLEE pic.twitter.com/GQRwGCUHWA — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 14, 2021

The Portuguese, who had a dismal campaign with Portugal at Euro 2020, has seemingly rediscovered his mojo, which augurs well for his club's hopes of winning their first league title in almost a decade.

#8 Harry Kane

Harry Kane has a proflfic scorer for club and country.

Harry Kane has been a standout performer for club and country over the years. Last season, the English striker enjoyed one of his career-best campaigns, topping both goalscorers and assist charts with 23 goals and 14 assists.

Despite his exploits, Kane endured another trophyless campaign as Tottenham Hotspur failed to qualify for the Champions League or Europa League after leading the league early on.

The Englishman, who scored four times in England's run to the Euro 2020 final, has racked up an impressive 221 strikes for Spurs. The 28-year-old missed his team's season-opening win against holders Manchester City, whom he is likely to join in the next few days.

Harry Kane has been left out of Spurs’ squad to face Man City today due to lack of fitness, per multiple reports pic.twitter.com/Iql921SRqQ — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 15, 2021

However, it remains to be seen if City will be able to meet Spurs' valuation of the English international before the transfer window closes.

#7 Karim Benzema

Karim Benzema is one of the last big names left in La Liga.

Karim Benzema is one of the last big names left in the La Liga after the departures of Sergio Ramos and Lionel Messi.

During a more than decade-long stint in the Spanish capital, the 33-year-old has been a standout performer for Real Madrid, despite spending nine years largely under the shadow of his former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Frenchman, who scored on his return to the international fold at Euro 2020, opened his campaign for the 2021-22 season with a brace in Madrid's 4-1 win away at Alaves.

17 - Only Lionel Messi (23) has scored more goals in LaLiga in 2021 than Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema (17). Streak. pic.twitter.com/unFBSx4KjN — OptaJose (@OptaJose) August 14, 2021

Benzema has scored an impressive 281 times in over 550 appearances for Madrid, winning three La Liga and four Champions League titles. Despite turning 33, Benzema is expected to play a key role as Carlo Ancelotti's men seek to win their second La Liga title in three years.

