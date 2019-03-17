UEFA Champions League 2018/19: 10 Players who have outscored Cristiano Ronaldo this season

Ronaldo scored a hattrick against Atletico Madrid

The 2018/2019 Champions League season is gradually drawing to a close, as we are down to the final eight.

Goals have played a large part in bringing the various clubs this far, without which they would have been eliminated a long time ago and it is for this reason why regular goalscorers are placed at a premium.

When it comes to goalscoring, there are not many who have done it on a higher or more consistent level than Ronaldo through the years, with the Portuguese icon taking it a notch further when it comes to European club football's most prestigious tournament.

With 125 goals from 166 appearances, he is the all-time leading goalscorer in the history of the competition while he has incredibly won the UCL Golden Boot in each of the last six seasons consecutively.

His superhuman performances on the continent earned him the well-deserved moniker 'Mr Champions League' and was extremely significant in Real Madrid's recent successes in the tournament.

The 34-year-old scored a hattrick in the last round to unbelievably eliminate Atletico Madrid, but despite his trio of goals, the Juventus number 7 still finds himself in unfamiliar territory - as he is not among the top scorers in the competition this season.

Incredibly, Ronaldo's hat-trick could only take him up to 4 goals this season and 13th on the standing (but you can be sure that he would rise much higher before the season ends). In this piece, we shall be giving a rundown of 10 players who have outscored Ronaldo in the UCL so far this season.

#10 Paulo Dybala (Juventus) - 5 goals

Juventus v Udinese - Serie A

The 25-year-old used to be the undoubted star of the Juventus team, with all their attacks being channeled through him. However, the big money arrival of Ronaldo in the summer expectedly pushed him to the backseat.

Dybala might have lost his star status as well as starting shirt, but that has not stopped him from contributing his quota to the Juventus cause, as he has weighed in with five goals to help lead Juve's quest for a first Champions League trophy in 22 years.

