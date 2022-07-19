4 elite players who returned to their former clubs this summer (2022)

The 2022 summer transfer window is still very much active. Players are moving from one club to another ahead of the 2022-23 season.

There are a host of reasons why football players switch clubs. Some move to new clubs because they want more playing time. Others move after their contract expires. Another reason why footballers switch clubs is because they want to be in a team that challenges for laurels.

This summer, we have seen some big-name players complete transfers back to the club they onced played for. These players have returned for a second spell at their former clubs due to one or the other of the aforementioned reasons.

Without further ado, let's take a look at four elite players who returned to their former clubs this season.

Alexandre Lacazette joined Lyon this summer

Former Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette has returned to Olympique Lyon, the club the Gunners signed him from in 2017.

The 31-year-old was signed by Arsene Wenger for a then-club record fee of £46.5 million. Lacazette was Arsenal's main striker last season following the departure of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Barcelona.

However, he managed just six goals and eight assists in 36 appearances across competitions for the North London club last season.

afcstuff @afcstuff



Love that, #afc Alexandre Lacazette captained Lyon on his return to the club & scored after just seven minutes, as Lyon beat Bourg en Bresse Peronnas 4-2 in a pre-season friendly yesterday.Love that, @LacazetteAlex Alexandre Lacazette captained Lyon on his return to the club & scored after just seven minutes, as Lyon beat Bourg en Bresse Peronnas 4-2 in a pre-season friendly yesterday.Love that, @LacazetteAlex! 👊 #afc https://t.co/Ep2uU2oWZK

The club did not renew his contract, which made him a free agent. Lacazette returned to Lyon on a free transfer, signing a three-year deal with the French outfit.

He made a total of 206 appetances for the Gunmers, scoring 71 times and providing 36 assists during his five years at the club.

#3 Fernandinho

Fernandinho returned to Brazil this summer

One cannot name some of the best defensive midfielders to grace the Premier League without mentioning Fernandinho. The Brazilian joined Manchester City in 2013 from Shaktar Donetsk.

He was a key member of the club and played a major role in their domestic dominance over the past few years.

Although he featured infrequently, Fernandinho still made a total of 33 appearances last season. Winning the Premier League was the perfect way for the 37-year-old Brazilian to sign out from the Etihad.

CONMEBOL Libertadores @TheLibertadores A club legend is back from Europe and ready to have an impact on the CONMEBOL



Fernandinho has rejoined -year stint with



He'll be eligible to feature for 🤩🌪A club legend is back from Europe and ready to have an impact on the CONMEBOL #Libertadores Fernandinho has rejoined @AthleticoPR after the conclusion of his-year stint with @ManCity He'll be eligible to feature for #Athletico in the Copa Quarterfinals! 🤩🌪🇧🇷 A club legend is back from Europe and ready to have an impact on the CONMEBOL #Libertadores ⭐ Fernandinho has rejoined @AthleticoPR after the conclusion of his 9⃣-year stint with @ManCity! 🔜 He'll be eligible to feature for #Athletico in the Copa Quarterfinals! https://t.co/zzbGRLEvw8

The Brazilian star spent nine seasons in England. He won five league titles, six League Cup trophies, one FA Cup and one Community Shield with the Cityzens. He also helped the club to their first-ever Champions League final in 2021.

He jhas returned to his boyhood club Atletico Paranaense this summer as a free agent following the expiration of his contract at Manchester City. Fernandinho registered 26 goals and 33 assists in 383 appearances for City.

#2 Romelu Lukaku

FC Lugano v FC Internazionale - Pre-season Friendly

Romelu Lukaku is another top player who has returned to a former club this summer. The Belgian returned on loan to Inter Milan just a season after making a club-record move to Chelsea.

Lukaku returned for a second spell at Stamford Bridge in the 2021-22 season. He left the club in 2013, had spells at West Brom, Everton, Manchester United and Inter Milan before returning.

However, his second stint at Chelsea did not live up to expectations. The 29-year-old had his poorest goal contributions since the 2012-13 season (15 goals and two assists).

GOAL @goal Romelu Lukaku regrets leaving Inter last summer Romelu Lukaku regrets leaving Inter last summer 😬 https://t.co/GJEIw3tsgJ

Halfway through the previous season, the Belgian admitted during an interview that he was unhappy with the situation at the club (via Eurosport). He cited Thomas Tuchel's failure to deploy his preferred formation as the reason for his unhapiness.

So when the opportunity to return to Inter (where he scored 30 goals in 44 appearances and won the Scudetto in 2021) emerged this summer, he took the offer with both hands.

Lukaku also recently revealed in an interview that leaving Inter last summer was a big mistake.

Manchester United v Atletico Madrid: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Paul Pogba has joined Juventus on a free transfer from Manchester United twice in his career. The first occasion was in 2012 and the latest came this summer. The 29-year-old has returned to Turin following the expiration of his contract at Old Trafford.

Although he didn't really meet the expectations of many at Old Trafford, his spell in England was quite successful. He won the Europa League and two League Cups with the club.

Pogba made a total of 323 appearances for the Red Devils, scoring 39 times and providing 51 assists during his five seasons at the club.

Paul Merson predicts the top 4 of the Premier League next season! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far