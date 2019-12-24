5 best goalkeepers from the Champions League 2019-20 group stage

The decade has seen more than a few brilliant goalkeepers

"Being a goalkeeper is like being the guy in the military who makes the bombs - one mistake and everyone gets blown up."

Bournemouth's Polish goalkeeper Artur Boruc may not have had the most eventful of careers in the top flight, but as far as quotes go, this is as accurate as it gets. That being said, there aren't nearly enough goalkeeper quotes.

Goalkeepers just aren't spoken about enough, as the last goalkeeper to have won the Ballon d'Or was Lev Yashin, as far back as 1963.

However, in terms of quality and consistency, goalkeepers seem to lead the way. Veterans like Gianluigi Buffon and Manuel Neuer have been shining examples of shot-stoppers who continue to put in exemplary performances.

This season's UEFA Champions League has seen some brilliant performances in the group stages, and goalkeepers have once again made their impression on the competition. Keepers can single-handedly win matches, and a few results this season have been decided by the men between the sticks.

Before we delve into the most consistent shot-stoppers of the group stages, a few incredible goalkeepers have narrowly missed out on being on this list and credit must be given where it's due.

Honourable mentions - Ederson (Manchester City), Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich)

#5 Wojciech Szczesny (Juventus)

Wojciech Szczesny

Juventus are one of the favourites to win the Champions League this season, and yet, very few people talk about Wojciech Szczesny. The former Arsenal goalkeeper seems to eternally slip under the radar in a side filled with superstars.

Szczesny rarely featured in 'best goal-keeper' lists during his time with the Gunners but has improved by leaps and bounds during his time in Italy. With some exceptional senior defenders by his side every week, the Polish goalkeeper's confidence is at an all-time high.

Szczesny conceded 4 goals in 5 games in the group stages of the competition and made some crucial saves as Juventus kept a clean sheet against Atletico Madrid at home. Facing the likes of Joao Felix and Alvaro Morata is no cakewalk, and the Polish goalie did himself quite a few favours by stepping up to the plate.

Juventus will have it comparatively easy in the knockouts as they face Lyon, but players like Memphis Depay can be match-winners on their day. Juventus will have to be on guard against an upset, and Szczesny will have to be at the top of his game.

