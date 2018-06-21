Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Napoli should sign Meret, Zenga claims

Former Italy goalkeeper Walter Zenga believes Napoli should make a move to sign Alex Meret from fellow Serie A side Udinese.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 21 Jun 2018, 16:21 IST
70
Meret cropped
Udinese's Alex Meret

Napoli should make a move for Italy Under-21 international Alex Meret, according to former Inter goalkeeper Walter Zenga.

The Serie A runners-up are in the market for a new goalkeeper ahead of Pepe Reina's imminent move to AC Milan and reports have suggested Napoli are negotiating a deal worth €25million with Udinese for Meret's services.

And Zenga believes that Meret could be the perfect recruit, who will be led by Carlo Ancelotti in 2018-19.

"I’ve seen him live and he’s impressive. He has a physical presence, he dominates the area and has personality, coolness and technique. He has everything," Zenga told Gazzetta Dello Sport.

"If I were Napoli I’d take Meret, with an experienced one behind him to guide him. Reina would have been perfect but maybe Cech, why not?"

Zenga also spoke highly of other goalkeeping stars currently shining in Italian football, although he believes Brazil have improved their stock between the sticks in recent years.

"There are other nations which have improved, such as Brazil. Alisson is a phenomenon, but Ederson isn’t bad either," Zenga added.

"Italy remains the best though, yes. One of our goalkeepers has never had problems in a foreign league.

"Everything has already been said about Buffon and Donnarumma. Then there’s the progress of [Mattia] Perin, the personality of [Alessio] Cragno, the talent of Meret."

The reason behind Zinedine Zidane's resignation revealed,...
RELATED STORY
Napoli bus spat at and insulted, Sarri claims
RELATED STORY
Napoli rejected €50m Man City bid for Jorginho, claims De...
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Manchester United to...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Chelsea emerge front-runners to sign Napoli...
RELATED STORY
Seri would pick Napoli switch over Premier League move,...
RELATED STORY
Napoli will not be 'pillaged' - De Laurentiis yet to hear...
RELATED STORY
Arsenal transfer news: Good news in chase of €35...
RELATED STORY
5 Players Barcelona Should Sign This Summer
RELATED STORY
5 players Chelsea should sign to win the Premier League...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us