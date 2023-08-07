5 best Manchester United FPL picks for the upcoming season

Fantasy Pemier League (FPL) enthusiasts are always on the lookout for top-performing players who can earn them valuable points throughout the season. As one of the most popular and successful football clubs in the world, Manchester United has the talent required to significantly impact FPL rankings.

Including players from United in your FPL team could prove to be the key to success as they aim to make a significant impact throughout the season. However, it's crucial to keep an eye on their form and fitness throughout the campaign to optimise your FPL squad effectively.

Following their third place finish last season, the Red Devils could potentially be a force to reckon with later this month. In this article, we highlight the top five Manchester United players you should keep an eye on in FPL and explore the reasons behind their potential success.

#1 Bruno Fernandes (Midfielder), Manchester United’s Captain

The Manchester United captain is an FPL favourite and has never delivered fewer than 150 points in the PL

Undoubtedly, the Manchester United captain is a key player to watch out for in FPL. The Portuguese maestro has been a revelation since arriving at Old Trafford, consistently racking up points with goals, assists, and his ability to earn bonus points. As Red Devil's primary playmaker over the last few seasons, he is involved in almost every attacking move, making him a reliable source for FPL managers.

Fernandes' proficiency in set-pieces and penalty-taking duties further boosts his points potential, making him a must-have player on any FPL team. With a relatively low price tag of £8.5 million at the time of writing, signing the Manchester United captain should be a no brainer.

#2 Mason Mount (Midfielder), Manchester United’s New number 7

with 82 points in a poor chelsea season last season, FPL managers will hope Mount will be able to return to his point tallies typically north of 130 points

Mason Mount, the recent blockbuster midfield arrival at Old Trafford is a player of the highest quality. With a keen eye for goal and versatility in the attacking positions, Mount offers great value for his price at just £7 million at the time of writing.

As the English midfielder continues to develop and become an integral part of the Red Devil’s offence, FPL managers can expect him to contribute with goals and assists.

#3 Andre Onana (Goalkeeper), Manchester United’s new No1

Onana is set to make his EPL debut this season, but his quality should not be in question following his displays for Inter last season

For FPL managers seeking an option in goal, Andre Onana is a standout choice from Manchester United. Another summer arrival, the Champions League finalist is a commanding presence in the defense, skilled passer and often contributes with crucial saves when called upon.

Despite problems in the United defense least season, David de Gea won the Premier League Golden Glove award. If the Cameroonian lives up to expectations, he should at the very least match the departed Spaniard’s last season's clean sheet tally (17). He should also make a few more saves along the way to boot.

With a cost of just £5 million on FPL at the time of writing, Onana could prove to be an inspired addition to any manager who brings him in.

#4 Marcus Rashford (Forward), Manchester United’s top scorer last season

With 205 points last season, FPL managers should all be considering the Manchester United star

Homegrown boy Marcus Rashford is coming off a dominant campaign for the Red Devils last season. The England international was magnificent on all fronts under Erik ten Hag last season, hitting 30 goals in all competitions. He was the first player at the club to achieve that tally in a decade.

While Rashford has often struggled to maintain his moments of good form, under Ten Hag, consistency has proven to be a trait he has quickly adopted. The Englishman will hope to put up better numbers next season as he hopes to take a good run of form to the Euros with england.

After a return of 16 goals and five assists last season, Rashford will cost FPL managers £9 million. A fair price to ask for a player who could have a fantastic campaign.

#5 Luke Shaw (Defender), Manchester United’s galloping full-back

After a return of 124 points last season, the English defender could be a shrewd signing for FPL managers.

Luke Shaw has experienced a resurgence in recent seasons, establishing himself as one of the best left-backs in the Premier League. As an attacking full-back, Shaw contributes with both defensive solidity and assists going forward. His accurate crosses and ability to get involved in attacking plays make him a valuable FPL asset.

With the Red Devil's strong defensive potential and Shaw's ability to accumulate points from clean sheets and attacking returns, he could be a smart inclusion in FPL squads. With a price tag of £5.5 million at the time of writing, Shaw is reasonably priced and poised to give FPL managers a fantastic return on their investment.