5 best right-backs this year (2022)

Full-backs are some of the most hardworking footballers in the world. Tasked with helping the team out in both attack and defense, there is no time for full-backs to rest on their laurels. They have to shuttle up and down their flanks for the length of the game.

Pace, stamina, defensive acumen, ball progression and passing are the qualities that a good full-back should possess. The role of the modern full-back is evolving and they are starting to become fundamental parts of a football team.

Full-backs are also in vogue these days and some wonderful, technically proficient and hardworking players are to be thanked for that. Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best right-backs this year.

#5 Nahuel Molina (Argentina/Atletico Madrid)

Argentina v Australia: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Nahuel Molina has transformed into one of the best right-backs in the world over the course of 2022. Molina established himself as one of the best goalscoring defenders in the world in the 2021-22 season with Udinese. He scored eight goals and provided five assists in 37 appearances in all competitions for the Serie A side.

He subsequently copped a move to Atletico Madrid, where is yet to truly hit his stride. However, Molina was immense for Argentina at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, scoring a goal and providing an assist in in seven appearances as La Albiceleste were crowned World Champions.

The defensive aspects of his game need improvement but the 24-year-old is a top talent worth keeping an eye on.

#4 Kyle Walker (England/Manchester City)

England v Senegal: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Kyle Walker is one of the most technically proficient full-backs in the world. The Englishman possesses blistering pace and this enables him to be equally effective during offensive and defensive transitions.

The extent and effect of Walker's role in the attacking third has reduced in recent years as his primary task is to nip opposition counter-attacks in the bud. At City, it is not rare to see Walker slot into midfield to afford the side more security in the middle of the park while the rest of the attackers bomb forwards.

His defensive acumen enables him to slot in as a right-sided centre-back on occasion as well. Walker is one of the best full-backs that England have ever produced.

#3 Achraf Hakimi (Morocco/Paris Saint-Germain)

France v Morocco: Semi Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Achraf Hakimi was one of the stars of Morocco's spectacular run to the semi-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. After learning the nuances of the trade under master tactician Antonio Conte at Inter Milan, Achraf Hakimi joined Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2021.

He is a gifted athlete who packs electric pace in his legs. Hakimi dispenses his defensive and offensive duties in excellent fashion. The Morocco international's slick passing makes him crucial to his side's build-up play while his decision-making in the final third continues to improve.

The 24-year-old's exploits were crucial to Paris Saint-Germain's triumphant Ligue 1 campaign last term. In 21 appearances in all competitions for the Parisians so far this term, Hakimi has scored three goals and provided three assists.

#2 Kieran Trippier (England/Newcastle United)

Leicester City v Newcastle United - Premier League

Kieran Trippier is one of the sharpest weapons in Newcastle United's arsenal these days. The ever-reliable right-back joined the Magpies in January 2022 and immediately improved the side. His form was key to their resurgence in the second-half of the 2021-22 season.

Trippier is one of the most technically blessed full-backs of his generation. Not only is he adept at whipping in delightful crosses for his attackers, but he is also very dependable from dead-ball situations. The versatile Englishman has been in excellent form this season for the Magpies.

In 19 appearances in all competitions for Newcastle United so far this season, the 32-year-old has scored one goal and provided six assists.

#1 Reece James (England/Chelsea)

AC Milan v Chelsea FC: Group E - UEFA Champions League

The 23-year-old right-back Reece James is Chelsea's best player and that speaks volumes to the sheer level at which the youngster operates. With a well-rounded skillset and the tenacity of a hound, James is one of the most complete full-backs of the modern era.

The Chelsea right-back is capable of providing fierce crosses into the box and is also quite an expert at finding the back of the net. He is strong and fast and can hold his own against the toughest and most elusive attackers in the game.

Although he is excellent going forward, it's James' defensive skills that make him one of the best in the business. He is excellent at duels and at making recoveries and attackers do not relish the opportunity to come up against him.

