5 best right-footed players in world football at the moment

Left-footed players are a bit of a rarity in football. Most football players are right-footed and naturally, some of the best players to have ever graced the game preferred to use their right foot. As such, compiling a list of the best right-footed players is no easy task.

Footballers at the highest level should be able to use both their feet. Players who can do that can keep defenders guessing as they can never be sure which way they are going to go. Top footballers focus on improving their shooting ability with either foot but they usually dribble with their preferred foot.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best right-footed players in the world at the moment.

#5 Kylian Mbappe - France/Paris Saint-Germain

France v Switzerland - UEFA Euro 2020: Round of 16

Kylian Mbappe had an underwhelming campaign at Euro 2020. The French forward who has been a nightmare for defenders to deal with, wasn't able to replicate his form from the 2020-21 season in the continental competition.

The 23-year-old has been one of the best players on the planet for close to five years now. He played a starring role in France's World Cup triumph in 2018. Mbappe's blistering pace and dribbling ability make him one of the most dangerous attackers in the world.

His finishing is also top-notch and has been stacking up incredible numbers for both club and country over the past few years. In the 2020-21 season, he scored 42 goals and provided 11 assists in 47 appearances across all competitions for Paris Saint-Germain..

Mbappe is currently tied with PSG until next summer and Real Madrid are reportedly interested in securing his services. He has yet to hit his peak and is already one of the best in the business.

"Very difficult to turn the page.”



Kylian Mbappe apologizes to the fans for his missed penalty.



He’ll be back stronger 👊 pic.twitter.com/k9eb88CeIx — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 29, 2021

#4 Kevin De Bruyne - Belgium/Manchester City

Belgium v Italy - UEFA Euro 2020: Quarter-final

Arguably one of the best midfielders of the modern era, Kevin De Bruyne has been sensational for both club and country in recent times. De Bruyne has been world-class for Manchester City and has played a pivotal role in the club's success in recent times.

In the 2019-20 season, he equalled Thierry Henry's record for the most assists provided in a single Premier League season, setting up 20 goals. He was able to replicate that form in the 2020-21 season for Manchester City and led from the front as City won the Premier League and the Carabao Cup.

He was unfortunate to have been forced off in the UEFA Champions League final after suffering an injury to his face. But De Bruyne has bounced back and was one of Belgium's best players at Euro 2020.

He scored 10 goals and provided 18 assists in 40 appearances across all competitions in the 2020-21 season. De Bruyne was chosen as the PFA Player of the Year as well.

🏆 1x DFB-Pokal

🏆 1x DFL-Supercup

🏆 1x Belgian Pro League

🏆 1x Belgian Cup

🏆 1x Belgian Super Cup

🏆 3x Premier League

🏆 1x FA Cup

🏆 5x EFL Cup



🥇 1x Premier League POTS

🥇 2x PFA Player's POTY

🥇 3x Man City POTY



Happy 30th birthday, Kevin De Bruyne 🇧🇪 pic.twitter.com/LEynNVzoqg — SPORTbible (@sportbible) June 28, 2021

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Shambhu Ajith