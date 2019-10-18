5 clubs who could finish atop their respective groups in the Champions League this season

The Champions League is back.

The UEFA Champions League is already upon us this season with two matchdays played so far. We are all glued to our TV sets every Tuesday and Wednesday nights as we enjoy all the fantastic moments. The rush, the thrill, the uncertainty and the excitement that comes with watching our favorite clubs going-head-to head as they battle one another in Europe's elite tournament is incomparable.

Well, so far, we've seen many matches done and dusted and we can say categorically that we are not disappointed. Sure, some teams have performed below par and some have been treating us to surprisingly good football. This piece is about to gauge the performance of the teams around the two matches played and determine, based on their performances, which teams could lead their groups at the end of the first round.

Be aware though that this is a team game and a lot of factors could eventually prove us wrong. But if things continue to go the way they are moving presently, these five clubs would need some stopping in their groups.

#5 Juventus

The Bianconeri have a good chance to finish on top of Group D.

The Bianconeri are still hurting from bowing to Ajax last season and not getting maximum points from their fixture against Atletico Madrid. Accepted, taking Bayer Leverkusen apart at home is not enough to guarantee their top-spot claim. But, looking at their remaining fixtures, it is fair to say that they should be safe.

Up next, the Serie A giants will face Lokomotiv Moscow twice before rounding off with a home clash with Atletico and an away clash with Bayer Leverkusen. If nothing untoward happens to their squad, we can expect them to get maximum points from these fixtures.

The only stumbling block they could have is Atletico stunning them at home. Even that is very unlikely. The Allianz Stadium, as we know it to be, is a fortress. Logically, the worst that can happen there is a sharing of the spoils. As a matter of fact, if we consider what happened at the stadium last season, Juve have a huge chance to come out on top.

Ronaldo- Juve's talisman.

