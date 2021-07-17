5 most expensive North American players in football history

Football has enjoyed a rapid growth in popularity in North America since the turn of the millennium.

Due to the United States' strategic position in global affairs, getting a sizable portion of its population to follow the game of football is of paramount importance.

In light of this, specific blueprints and alliances have been put in place by elite European clubs and their American counterparts in a bid to boost penetration.

Their efforts have begun to reap dividends, and football has started to gain in-roads as a mainstream sport in America. Beyond off-field gains, American football has also seen exponential growth on the field in the last five years.

Many young American players are currently mainstays at the biggest clubs, proving their mettle against Europe's best. This was not the case in the past, where players like Clint Dempsey and Brad Fridel were the exceptions rather than the norm.

Mexico and the US share a continental rivalry for dominance and are, by far, the biggest and most successful national teams in CONCACAF. It also stands to reason that the two countries have the most representation in mainstream Europe.

Mexican legend Hugo Sanchez was arguably the first global superstar from North America following his legendary exploits in the colors of Real Madrid.

Pentapichichi's iconic standing in the Spanish capital helped pave the way for future El Tri stalwarts like Javier Chicharito, Rafa Marquez and Raul Jimenez to blossom in Europe.

America has also had its fair share of players from the recent past who have made a mark at top clubs, including Brad Friedel, Clint Dempsey and Tim Howard.

However, it cannot be argued that the USMNT is currently in something of a golden era in terms of producing talented players. The current crop is expected to be among the truly great national sides in the coming years.

This increasing profile of North American players has consequently led to them being in demand. It is no longer uncommon to see multiple top European clubs interested in the same player.

Here is a rundown of the top five most expensive North American players in football history.

#5 Weston McKennie - £22.7m (Schalke 04 to Juventus) - 2021

Weston McKennie in action for Juventus

Weston McKennie is one of the torchbearers for the future of US football. He began his development in his home country before joining Schalke 04 in 2016.

He made his first-team debut a year later and soon grew into one of the most dependable players for the Bundesliga club.

A move to a bigger team was mooted, and Juventus came calling, first in the form of a one-year loan move in 2020, which was made permanent in March 2021.

The entire deal for the transfer cost £22.7 million, and the 22-year-old has since become a key player for the Turin side.

#4 Sergino Dest - £23.8m (Ajax to Barcelona) - 2020

Sergino Dest joined Barcelona from Ajax

Sergino Dest is an American who was born in the Netherlands. He began his development with Almere City before joining Ajax's youth team.

He proved his mettle with the Dutch giants and spent just one full season at the Johan Cruyff Arena before Barcelona signified their interest.

His transfer to Camp Nou made him the first American to play for the Catalan giants. He ended his first season with the Blaugrana, having made 43 appearances in all competitions.

