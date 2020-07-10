5 free agents Juventus should target this transfer window

Edinson Cavani is available on a free this summer

Juventus are well-renowned for their shrewdness in the market. Over the years, their ability to sign free agents and turn them into superstars has been unparalleled.

From the likes of Paul Pogba, Andrea Pirlo and Dani Alves, to Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot, Juventus have enjoyed tremendous success as far as free agents are concerned.

#5 MARIO GOTZE

Mario Gotze in action for Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund confirmed in May that Mario Gotze would be leaving the club for free this summer.

A prodigious talent during his first Borussia Dortmund spell, Gotze's career took a wrong turn during his Bayern Munich tenure. He decided to rejoin his boyhood club in 2016, with Dortmund paying the Bavarians £20 million for the forward.

Gotze was hailed by many during his early days as the "talent of the century". While things might not have worked out perfectly for the German, he still remains a good player, capable of performing at a high level.

The 28-year old would be a good addition to a Juventus side which lacks creativity in the midfield areas. Gotze's eye for a creative pass as well is well-known; while Juventus have some industrious midfielders, they lack someone having the German's profile.

Gotze has been a bit-part player for Lucien Favre this season. He has made 20 appearances in all competitions, out of which only six have been starts. He has scored three goals, and provided an assist.

The former World Cup winner could revitalise his career at Juventus.

#4 EDINSON CAVANI

Edinson Cavani has been a fine player for PSG

Edinson Cavani's Paris Saint Germain adventure will come to an end this summer. One of the finest players to have worn the PSG jersey this decade, Cavani's legacy at the club has been etched for some time now.

The Uruguay international will not be short of offers. He was linked with a move to Atletico Madrid in the winter, only for the deal to fall through. Manchester United are also said to be interested.

Edinson Cavani 2019/20 stats



Ligue 1:

👕14 Appearances;

⚽4 Goals;

🅰2 Assists;



Champions League:

👕3 Appearances;

⚽1 Goal;



Coupe de France:

👕3 Appearances:

⚽2 Goals;

🅰1 Assist; pic.twitter.com/cr6AA2ILUJ — Buaksib (@buaksib) June 24, 2020

However, a move to Juventus makes more sense. Cavani will provide some good depth to a already strong Juventus attack; this will also allow the club to let go of Gonzalo Higuain. The former Napoli striker will ensure that the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo get enough rest in between important matches.

The 33-year old has been replaced by a younger Mauro Icardi at PSG this season. In 23 appearances for the club in all competitions, he has scored seven goals and provided one assist.

#3 WILLIAN

Willian has been linked with Barcelona and Arsenal

One of Chelsea's longest-serving players will leave the club this summer, by the looks of it.

Willian joined Chelsea in 2013 from Anzhi Makhachkala for a fee of £30 million. The winger has made more than 330 appearances for the club, consistently performing at a good level.

However, his contract expires this summer, and it looks unlikely that Chelsea are going to offer him a new deal. While he has played constantly this season, the signings of Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner means that there is an abundance of talent on the wings for the Blues now.

Willian still wants a three-year deal, Chelsea don’t want to give him one. Sotuation unchanged.



- @TheAthleticUK pic.twitter.com/UrgIH4pCLr — Simon Phillips (@SiPhillipsSport) July 10, 2020

A move to Juventus would make sense. With Douglas Costa's injury problems and Federico Bernardeschi's lack of output, Willian would add some pace and directness to the Juventus attack. At 31, he can still contribute at the highest level possible. Barcelona and Arsenal have been linked with a move as well.

This season for Frank Lampard's men, he has made 43 appearances in all competitions for the club. He has scored 11 goals and provided eight assists. He could prove to be an extremely astute signing for Juventus.

#2 DAVID SILVA

David Silva is set to depart Manchester City this summer

David Silva announced in June his decision to leave Manchester City this summer. Having joined in 2010, Silva is a bonafide City legend, having made more than 400 appearances for the club in all competitions.

One of the best midfielders to play in the Premier League, the Spaniard's ability to create something out of nothing has earned him fans all over the world.

He remains one of Pep Guardiola's most trusted men, and his teammates have admitted that they would like him to stay with the club for some more time. His technical ability, passing and dribbling skills, as well as his quiet leadership, have made him a favourite among fans and critics alike.

The 34-year old would make a good addition to the Juventus midfield, where his creativity and guile would offer something different.

This season he has made 34 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring five goals and providing nine assists.

#1 JAN VERTONGHEN

Jan Vertonghen has been a faithful servant for Tottenham Hotspur

Another player who has been in the Premier League for a long time now, Jan Vertonghen looks set to depart Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

The former Ajax centre-back has often been utilised as a left-back this season by manager Jose Mourinho. However, while his centre-back partner Toby Alderweireld penned a new contract a few months ago, that has not happened with Vertonghen.

The Belgian has been a faithful servant for Spurs, making more than 300 appearances for the club in all competitions. But he has looked slow and cumbersome this season in the league, with Davinson Sanchez and Eric Dier preferred ahead of him.

In Serie A, though, Vertonghen would be a good addition for any team. Good in the air as well as with his feet, Vertonghen would be a better backup option for Juventus than Daniele Rugani.

The 33-year old has played 29 games in all competitions this season, scoring two goals and providing an assist. He would be a solid backup for the Juventus backline.

